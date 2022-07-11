Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T Tipped to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

OnePlus 10T is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 July 2022 10:57 IST
OnePlus 10T Tipped to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @heyitsyogesh

OnePlus 10T is said to feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T is said to come in two colour options
  • The handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel rear sensor
  • OnePlus 10T is tipped to have a 4,800mAh battery

OnePlus 10T's launch seems imminent as the key specifications including RAM and storage details of the smartphone have surfaced online. The fresh leak suggests up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the upcoming OnePlus handset. The OnePlus 10T is also said to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is expected to include a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Previous models by the Chinese smartphone company offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo leaked the specifications of the OnePlus 10T. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T will feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If this turns out to be true, it would be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 16GB of RAM. Until now, OnePlus devices have packed a maximum of 12GB of RAM.

It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. New Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to power the device. As mentioned, for photos and videos, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Further, the camera unit is expected to include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary snapper. The OnePlus 10T could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It is said to come in two colour options — Cyan Fog and Hessian (translated).

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 10T could launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with up to 256GB of storage. Alleged renders of the smartphone that surfaced online earlier suggested a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout. It was said to come without an alert slider. It could be unveiled in India between July 25 to August 1 and is said to go on sale in the first week of August via Amazon.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T Tipped to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  2. Adani Group to Participate in 5G Spectrum Auction to Set Up Private Network
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  4. Realme C35 6GB+128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at Rs. 15,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Exclusively Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  9. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  10. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio, BSNL to Set Up 1000 Network Towers in Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Areas 
  2. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
  3. Twitter Reportedly Hires Top Law Firm to Sue Elon Musk for Suspending $44 Billion Acquisition 
  4. Adani Group to Compete With Rival Mukesh Ambani’s Jio in 5G Spectrum Auction, Aims to Set Up Private Network
  5. Elon Musk Said to Avoid Discussing Collapsed Twitter Deal at Sun Valley, Mentions Bots Issue
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Reportedly Only Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Drugs Used for Treating ADHD Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Symptoms
  8. Scientists Develop Heart Helical Structure Model That Could Help Create Artificial Heart
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Specifications, Samples Officially Teased, New Renders Leaked
  10. Yunnanozoans Are Oldest and Most Primitive Stem Vertebrate, Researchers Conclusively Identify
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.