OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in China this month as the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website. The handset was seen listed with the model number PGP110 and with an Oppo charging adapter with 160W charging support. It was earlier tipped to feature 150W fast charging. It will also reportedly appear on the TENAA database for certification in the next few days. Earlier, OnePlus 10T was tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Recently, the India launch timeline of the handset was also tipped.

According to a report by Nashvilla Chatter, OnePlus 10T has bagged the China 3C certification. The smartphone was seen listed on the certification website with the model number PGP110 and an Oppo charging adapter with 160W (2V/8A) support. OnePlus 10T is expected to debut in China this month, the report added. The model number of the charging adapter was seen as VCK8HACH. The smartphone is said to appear on the TENAA database as well in the next few days.

Recently, the India launch timeline of the OnePlus 10T was tipped. The smartphone is said to launch in the country between July 25 and August 1, and will later go on sale in the first week August via Amazon. According to a report, the handset will be available in Jade Green and MoonStock Black colour options. Previously, the alleged renders of the handset have signaled towards a hole-punch display cutout. Also, it will reportedly not feature an alert slider.

OnePlus 10T is said to feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For optics it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The rumoured OnePlus 10T may feature a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.