Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10T Bags China 3C Certification, Expected to Ship With a 160W Charging Adapter: Report

OnePlus 10T Bags China 3C Certification, Expected to Ship With a 160W Charging Adapter: Report

OnePlus 10T will reportedly launch in China this month.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 13 July 2022 12:32 IST
OnePlus 10T Bags China 3C Certification, Expected to Ship With a 160W Charging Adapter: Report

Photo Credit: Yogesh Brar/ MySmartPrice

The alleged renders of the OnePlus 10T show a hole-punch display cutout

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in India between July 25 and August 1
  • It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch display

OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in China this month as the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website. The handset was seen listed with the model number PGP110 and with an Oppo charging adapter with 160W charging support. It was earlier tipped to feature 150W fast charging. It will also reportedly appear on the TENAA database for certification in the next few days. Earlier, OnePlus 10T was tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Recently, the India launch timeline of the handset was also tipped.

According to a report by Nashvilla Chatter, OnePlus 10T has bagged the China 3C certification. The smartphone was seen listed on the certification website with the model number PGP110 and an Oppo charging adapter with 160W (2V/8A) support. OnePlus 10T is expected to debut in China this month, the report added. The model number of the charging adapter was seen as VCK8HACH. The smartphone is said to appear on the TENAA database as well in the next few days.

Recently, the India launch timeline of the OnePlus 10T was tipped. The smartphone is said to launch in the country between July 25 and August 1, and will later go on sale in the first week August via Amazon. According to a report, the handset will be available in Jade Green and MoonStock Black colour options. Previously, the alleged renders of the handset have signaled towards a hole-punch display cutout. Also, it will reportedly not feature an alert slider.

OnePlus 10T is said to feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For optics it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The rumoured OnePlus 10T may feature a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T specifications
Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T Bags China 3C Certification, Expected to Ship With a 160W Charging Adapter: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  4. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  5. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  8. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  9. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  10. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Reportedly Services Users in Iran Despite US Sanctions: Report
  2. OnePlus 10T Bags China 3C Certification, Expected to Ship With a 160W Charging Adapter: Report
  3. Pig Hearts Transplanted Into Two Dead Persons in Quest to Save Humans With Animal Organs
  4. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  5. Bitcoin Slips Below $20,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins Suffer Minor Slips
  6. Samsung Confirms One UI Watch 4.5 Update, Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Get It First
  7. Donald Trump’s Rally Tweet Ahead of US Capitol Attack Was ‘Call to Arms’, US House Committee Says
  8. Oppo Find X5 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in August; Find N2, Watch 3 Likely to Follow
  9. Sri Lanka’s Central Bank Warns Against Crypto Purchases Amid Chaotic Government Collapse
  10. Ms. Marvel Episode 6 Trailer: Kamala Khan Tries to Tell Her Family Her Big Secret, but There’s a Twist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.