OnePlus 10T 5G will be available for pre-orders in India from August 3 onwards, as per the phone's Amazon landing page. The smartphone is set to launch on August 3 at an event in New York City. According to a recent report, the alleged teaser image of the OnePlus 10T revealed that it is likely going to feature a textured back panel. Also, OnePlus recently teased the smartphone to debut in Black and Green colour options. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has also been teased to feature a 360-degree Antenna system.

The Amazon landing page for the OnePlus 10T has gone live revealing that some new details on what to expect from the smartphone. The page teases that the phone will offer Smart Link with 360-degree Antenna system. The landing page also reveals that the smartphone will be available for pre-order in India from August 3.

The landing page also teases the textured back panel of the OnePlus 10T. This is in line with an earlier report that shared a similar teaser image. The smartphone is set to launch on August 3 at 7.30pm IST. The launch will take place in New York City. OnePlus will also unveil the latest OxygenOS 13 at the event.

OnePlus 10T price in India (expected)

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to be priced between CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 35,500) and CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,400), as per a recently report. According to another report, the smartphone could be priced at Rs. 49,999 in India for the base variant. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce the price and other specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10T specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10T, as mentioned above, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is reportedly going to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It is said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It is reportedly going to feature 16GB LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 512GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. OnePlus 10T is also said to feature Black and Green colour options.

