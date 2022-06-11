Technology News
OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Surface Online, 120Hz Refresh Rate display, 4,800mAh Battery Tipped

OnePlus 10 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 June 2022 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: Onsitego/ @heyitsyogesh

Leaked renders show the OnePlus 10 in a Black shade

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 is said to sport a 32-megapixel rear sensor
  • The new phone doesn't have a launch date yet
  • OnePlus 10 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

OnePlus's new smartphone codenamed Ovaltine is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The handset is expected to come with OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T moniker. The launch date of the smartphone has not been shared by OnePlus yet, but ahead of it, renders and specifications of it have leaked online. The OnePlus 10 is said to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit as well as a 32-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus 10 is likely to arrive as a successor to OnePlus 10 Pro which debuted in India in March this year.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in collaboration with Onsitego, leaked the early renders and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. The leaked renders show the handset in black colour with the OnePlus branding on the back. It is shown with a hole-punch display design and has a triple camera unit on the rear arranged in the upper left corner of the device. Further, the volume rocker is seen on the right spine of the phone, while the power button is arranged on the left spine.

OnePlus 10 specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the upcoming OnePlus 10 could run on OxygenOS 12 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the OnePlus 10 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The smartphone could pack a 32-megapixel camera in the front. Further, it is tipped to sport a 4,800mAh battery.

The OnePlus 10 is likely to succeed OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched in India in March this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It features an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging support. It features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IPL Media Rights: Amazon Pulls Out of Bidding War, Viacom18 is Strongest Contender, Says BCCI

