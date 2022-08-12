Technology News
OnePlus 10T Gets Its First Software Update With Camera, System Improvements

OnePlus 10T first software update is available in India.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 August 2022 15:16 IST
OnePlus 10T Gets Its First Software Update With Camera, System Improvements

The first update to the OnePlus 10T comes just a week after the launch of the smartphone

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T was launched earlier this month
  • OnePlus 10T features a 4,800mAh battery
  • OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs. 46,999

OnePlus 10T first software update has started rolling out with the firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05. The update is available in India and brings several improvements including system and camera optimisations. OnePlus 10T was launched earlier this month and the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset also features a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging, and a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone comes in three configuration options with the top-of-the-line variant offering 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus officially announced the first software update for the OnePlus 10T via the OnePlus community forum. The Chinese company announced that the update with the firmware version CPH2413_11_A.05 has started rolling out in India. Several improvements are being brought to the handset with the update along with system and camera improvements and other optimisations.

With the update, OnePlus says that the system stability and fluency has been improved and the startup speed and the network stability has been optimised. The shooting effect of the camera has been optimised as well and the user experience has been improved. Additionally, occasional issue where the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios, has also been fixed.

The first update to the OnePlus 10T comes just a week after the launch of the smartphone. To recall, the smartphone features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging, and a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main camera. The handset runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

The OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is priced at of Rs. 54,999. There is also a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will go on sale soon, and retails at Rs. 55,999.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T specifications
OnePlus 10T Gets Its First Software Update With Camera, System Improvements
