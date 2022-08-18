Technology News
OnePlus 10T Meets Same Fate as OnePlus 10 Pro in Durability Test; Breaks in Half

OnePlus 10T durability seems to be the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro’s as both phones suffered catastrophic damage.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 August 2022 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: Jerryrigeverything

OnePlus 10T comes in two colour options

  • OnePlus 10T gets scratches at hardness level six on Mohs scale
  • It gets plastic frame and breaks just below the camera module
  • OnePlus 10T display burns when put under a lighter

OnePlus 10T was launched in India earlier this month as the mid-year T-branded smartphone. It was put through a durability test by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything to ascertain whether OnePlus has improved the structural resistance of the phone. The test included a series of rigorous rounds where the phone was exposed to scratches and a bend test. Just like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T performed well in the scratch test round, but it failed to survive the bend test and literally snapped in half.

The six-minute video posted by Zack Nelson on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything begins with the regular scratch test. The display of the OnePlus 10T gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Just like most of the smartphones, the OnePlus smartphone also starts getting mild scratches at hardness level six on the Mohs scale and deeper grooves at level seven. The phone continued to work flawlessly even after scratches.

The OnePlus 10T durability test also included a round where the YouTuber used a lighter to burn the display. The AMOLED screen got toasted and received a permanent mark, but worked fine. The variant sold in the US gets an IP54 dust and water resistance rating and it was shown in the video that its SIM tray has a red-coloured gasket for water resistance.

OnePlus has downgraded from a metal frame on the OnePlus 10 Pro to a plastic frame in the OnePlus 10T. While the former doesn't retain the paint after getting scratched using a razor blade, the texture on the latter's back panel (Moonstone Black) ‘worked as a sandpaper for the Youtuber's blade'. The video by the JerryRigEverything channel showed that both the frame and glass back of the OnePlus 10T weren't strong enough to pass the bend test. The phone literally snapped in half — just like the OnePlus 10 Pro — and becomes unresponsive the moment it breaks from just below the camera module.

The OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 10T features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 primary sensor. It packs a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery that supports 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T bend test, OnePlus 10T scratch test, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus, JerryRigEverything
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Government Orders to Block 8 YouTube Channels for Alleged Disinformation
