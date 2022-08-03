Technology News
OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 150W Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 August 2022 21:01 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10T comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T gets a 3D cooling system
  • It offers battery-related technology as well
  • OnePlus 10T comes with 16GB of RAM

OnePlus 10T was launched globally, including in India, on Wednesday as the company's latest smartphone. It comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging, and a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is launched in three configuration options with the top-of-the-line variant offering 16GB of RAM. The phone also gets a new cooling system alongside a bunch of battery-related technology for an efficient and safe charging experience.

OnePlus 10T price in India

The OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 54,999. There is also a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that has a price tag of Rs. 55,999. OnePlus has launched the smartphone in two distinct colour options — Jade Green and Moonstone Black. Preorders start today, while open sales start on August 6, according to the company.

OnePlus 10T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that is based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, supports sRGB colour gamut, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

OnePlus 10T launch intext oneplus 10t

The OnePlus 10T also comes with a next-generation 3D Cooling System with a cryovelocity vapour chamber – the largest in any OnePlus device – with 8 dissipation channels that are claimed to offer up to twice the dissipation ability as compared to traditional smartphone vapour chambers. The system uses 3D graphite to offer a claimed 50 percent improved heat dissipation compared to regular graphite. There is also the HyperBoost Gaming Engine on the OnePlus 10T in order to make gaming a smoother and stable experience.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10T features a triple rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. It houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that has an f/2.2 lens with a field-of-view of 119.9 degrees and there is a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10T carries a 16-megapixel camera sensor paired with f/2.4 lens at the front.

The OnePlus 10T comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 dual-lane storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature for biometric security.

The OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery that supports 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging. The phone has a 160W SuperVOOC Power Adapter in the box. The new wired charging technology is claimed to offer zero to 100 percent charge in 19 minutes. The phone also comes with battery-related features such as Smart Battery Health Algorithm, Battery Healing Technology, VFC trickle charging optimisation algorithm to improve efficiency, customised smart chip for managing charging, and 13 temperature sensors.

OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 10T with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos. The phone also has noise cancellation support. Besides, the OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163x75.37x8.75mm and weighs 203g.

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo Invites Testers for ColorOS 13 Public Beta; Applications Close on August 4: All Details
Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Alleged Renders Leaked Online; Design Tipped: All Details

