OnePlus 10T price has surfaced online after the smartphone's Amazon landing page briefly went live in the UK, according to a report. Alleged renders of the upcoming handset were also recently leaked. The smartphone is tipped to be available in Jade Green and MoonStine Black colour options. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, according to previous reports.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with RootMyGalaxy, shared a screenshot of the Amazon landing page for the rumoured OnePlus 10T handset, revealing the price of the base variant of the smartphone. The smartphone appears to have been listed in the UK with a price tag of GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 76,300). The page appears to have been taken down by the e-commerce company.

According to a previous reports, high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 10T were recently leaked online. The renders suggest that the smartphone might not be equipped with an alert slider or come with Hasselblad branding. The camera module of the smartphone appeared to be different from the OnePlus 10 Pro. Meanwhile, another set of leaked renders appears to corroborate the suggestion that the handset might not feature Hasselblad branding.

Colour options for the rumoured OnePlus 10T were recently leaked, suggesting that the smartphone will be available in Jade Green and MoonStone Black colour options. The smartphone may be launched in an 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option and a 12GB + 256GB variant. Another report tips the handset to launch in Black, Mint Green, and White colour options.

The OnePlus 10T is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 10T could be equipped with a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The handset is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.