OnePlus could be unveiling a new flagship smartphone soon. A tipster has shared the key specifications and the expected price range of an unspecified OnePlus flagship. It could be a part of the OnePlus 10 lineup, which already includes the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro. This rumoured OnePlus smartphone has been tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The upcoming smartphone is expected to offer support for 150W fast charging.

The alleged information regarding a new OnePlus flagship was shared on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station. Its price is expected to be placed between CNY 3,000 and CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 47,000). This handset could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is said to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone is likely to feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Furthermore, it is supposed to feature NFC connectivity and pack dual X-axis linear motors for haptic feedback.

These supposed specifications appear to be similar to the recently emerged details regarding the rumoured OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. It has been previously tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). There could also be 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The rumoured OnePlus 10 series smartphone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is said to to run on OxygenOS 12. Its leaked renders suggest that OnePlus may not feature the alert slider on the smartphone. The alleged renders also showcase that the volume rockers are on the right side while the power button is arranged on the left side of the spine.