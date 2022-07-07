Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Go on Sale via Amazon

OnePlus 10T is said to be unveiled in the country between July 25 to August 1.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 July 2022 16:01 IST
OnePlus 10T India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Go on Sale via Amazon

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @heyitsyogesh

OnePlus 10T is said to go on sale in the first week of August

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T is tipped to feature a triple-camera setup on the back
  • It doesn't have a launch date yet
  • OnePlus 10T is expected to go on sale via Amazon

OnePlus 10T India launch could happen very soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, but according to a fresh leak, the smartphone ​will make its India debut between July 25 to August 1. The OnePlus 10T is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to include a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in association with Pricebaba, leaked the India launch timeline of the OnePlus 10T. As per the leak, it will be unveiled in the country between July 25 to August 1. The smartphone is said to go on sale in the first week of August and it could be available via Amazon.

A recent leak suggested that the OnePlus 10T will be offered in Jade Green and MoonStone Black colour options. It is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. Alleged renders of the smartphone surfaced online suggested a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout. It could come without an alert slider.

Previous reports also claimed that the OnePlus 10T could run on OxygenOS 12 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera unit is said to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It could pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus is likely to pack a 4,800mAh battery on the upcoming device. It is said to come with support for 150W fast charging. It may feature an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Walmart Expands Its Direct-To-Fridge Delivery Service, Will Be Available in More US Cities

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Go on Sale via Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  3. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  4. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Tweet
  7. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  8. Lava Blaze Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Go on Sale via Amazon
  2. Walmart Expands Its Direct-To-Fridge Delivery Service, Will Be Available in More US Cities
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Says 'Whole Sequences, Planets, and Characters' Cut
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Images Leaked, Two Models Tipped
  5. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  6. El Salvador’s Official Crypto Wallet Chivo Processed $52 Million in Remittances So Far in 2022
  7. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera With Leica Branding
  8. Bitcoin Continues to Stick to $20,300 for the Third Consecutive Day, While Altcoins Manage Minor Ups
  9. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  10. Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.