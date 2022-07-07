OnePlus 10T India launch could happen very soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, but according to a fresh leak, the smartphone ​will make its India debut between July 25 to August 1. The OnePlus 10T is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to include a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in association with Pricebaba, leaked the India launch timeline of the OnePlus 10T. As per the leak, it will be unveiled in the country between July 25 to August 1. The smartphone is said to go on sale in the first week of August and it could be available via Amazon.

A recent leak suggested that the OnePlus 10T will be offered in Jade Green and MoonStone Black colour options. It is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. Alleged renders of the smartphone surfaced online suggested a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout. It could come without an alert slider.

Previous reports also claimed that the OnePlus 10T could run on OxygenOS 12 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera unit is said to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It could pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus is likely to pack a 4,800mAh battery on the upcoming device. It is said to come with support for 150W fast charging. It may feature an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.