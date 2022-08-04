Technology News
  OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case With Sustainable Circulation Cooling, Bumper Case Sandstone Launched in India

OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case With Sustainable Circulation Cooling, Bumper Case Sandstone Launched in India

OnePlus has also launched a tempered glass for the OnePlus 10T in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 August 2022 19:13 IST
OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case With Sustainable Circulation Cooling, Bumper Case Sandstone Launched in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case comes with heat dissipation material

Highlights
  • Bumper Case Sandstone case is spray-painted with fine sandstone
  • It offers drop resistance and anti-shock feature
  • OnePlus 10T tempered glass gets an AF coating

OnePlus 10T launch in India on Wednesday was succeeded shortly by the debut of the phone's accessories. OnePlus has launched two cases and tempered glass for the newly-launched handset in the country. One of them is specifically designed to dissipate heat and keep the phone's temperature under check at all times. It is also claimed to be 5G-compatible, essentially allowing the signals flow. The other one is a simple-looking offering with Black paint and textured finish. The OnePlus 10T comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back.

OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case, Bumper Case Sandstone, Tempered Glass price in India

The OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case is priced at Rs. 1,499, while OnePlus 10T Bumper Case Sandstone carries a price tag of Rs. 799, and the tempered glass can be purchased for Rs. 999 from the OnePlus store.

The OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case comes with sustainable circulation cooling technology. It consists of the Glacier Mat Heat dissipation material that is said to make up 36 percent of the case. It evaporates to remove heat when the phone becomes hot, and “automatically rehydrates from the air when the phone cools down.” It is said to be 5G-compatible, allowing signals to flow to offer seamless watching and gaming experience.

The OnePlus 10T 5G Bumper Case Sandstone is spray-painted with four layers of fine-ground sandstone, as per OnePlus. It is said to provide a comfortable grip and “Powerful Protection.” OnePlus says that the case is an ideal fit for gaming experience and it comes with 1-metre drop resistance as well as anti-shock feature.

Lastly, the OnePlus 10T 5G 3D tempered glass screen protector is manufactured using an advanced CNC machining to provide an “edge-to-edge protection.” It has 9H hardness glass and an anti-scratch surface. There is also an AF coating that is said to keep fingerprint dirt and oil at bay.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case, OnePlus 10T Bumper Case Sandstone, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
