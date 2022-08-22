OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus' extensive durability testing procedures and it can withstand everyday usage, the company has said. The company's statement comes a few days after a video on the phone's durability by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The video showed that the OnePlus 10T broke in half — in a similar fashion as the OnePlus 10 Pro — after pressure was applied on it. The OnePlus 10T performed well in the scratch test and worked fine after its display was toasted by a lighter.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus' extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its centre on both its front and back. The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus' lab, OnePlus said in a statement sent to Gadgets 360.

The OnePlus 10T was subjected to rigorous durability tests by YouTuber Zack Nelson on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The video showed that the recently-launched smartphone survived most of the tests in which the handset was exposed to scratches and fire. The phone worked flawlessly even after scratched glass protection and burnt display.

However, it failed to survive the bend test and literally snapped in half — just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. Both the phones suffered catastrophic damage and broke from just below the camera module when they were bent from the middle. The OnePlus 10T lasted longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro, Nelson said in the video.

“When designing, engineering, and manufacturing OnePlus devices, we ensure they not only offer a design that is beautiful and burdenless but is also durable so they can withstand everyday usage,” the OnePlus statement added.

It is to be noted that the bend test is one of the ways of exposing the phone to extreme conditions, which may or may not happen with customers in real-life scenarios. However, it is safe to say that in cases where the phone is subjected to extreme conditions it will suffer some catastrophic damage.