Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T's Reported Structural Issues Refuted by Company: All Details

OnePlus highlighted that the OnePlus 10T has passed all durability tests and can withstand regular wear and tear.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 August 2022 15:20 IST
OnePlus 10T's Reported Structural Issues Refuted by Company: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10T was launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T worked well after scratch test
  • It can reportedly bear over 45kg of external force
  • OnePlus 10T lasted longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus' extensive durability testing procedures and it can withstand everyday usage, the company has said. The company's statement comes a few days after a video on the phone's durability by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The video showed that the OnePlus 10T broke in half — in a similar fashion as the OnePlus 10 Pro — after pressure was applied on it. The OnePlus 10T performed well in the scratch test and worked fine after its display was toasted by a lighter.

“The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus' extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its centre on both its front and back. The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus' lab, OnePlus said in a statement sent to Gadgets 360.

The OnePlus 10T was subjected to rigorous durability tests by YouTuber Zack Nelson on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. The video showed that the recently-launched smartphone survived most of the tests in which the handset was exposed to scratches and fire. The phone worked flawlessly even after scratched glass protection and burnt display.

However, it failed to survive the bend test and literally snapped in half — just like the OnePlus 10 Pro. Both the phones suffered catastrophic damage and broke from just below the camera module when they were bent from the middle. The OnePlus 10T lasted longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro, Nelson said in the video.

“When designing, engineering, and manufacturing OnePlus devices, we ensure they not only offer a design that is beautiful and burdenless but is also durable so they can withstand everyday usage,” the OnePlus statement added.

It is to be noted that the bend test is one of the ways of exposing the phone to extreme conditions, which may or may not happen with customers in real-life scenarios. However, it is safe to say that in cases where the phone is subjected to extreme conditions it will suffer some catastrophic damage.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T bend test, OnePlus 10T scratch test, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus, JerryRigEverything
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
KuCoin, Coinex Among 16 Crypto Exchanges Being Probed in South Korea Over Illegal Operations
OnePlus 10T's Reported Structural Issues Refuted by Company: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  3. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  4. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  6. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  8. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.