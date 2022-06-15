Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding

OnePlus 10T is said to feature 120Hz refresh rate display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 June 2022 11:04 IST
OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @heyitsyogesh

OnePlus 10T is tipped to be offered in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T is said to sport a 16-megapixel selfie sensor
  • The new smartphone doesn't have a launch date yet
  • OnePlus is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery on OnePlus 10T

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone and it is expected to be launched with OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T moniker. In a new update, alleged renders of the upcoming phone have surfaced online indicating the design and key specifications. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup at the back without the Hasselblad branding. They show a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The OnePlus 10T is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The design of the phone is notably quite similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched in India in March this year.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with MySmartPrice, has leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. As per the report, the upcoming phone could be offered in Black and White colour options.

The leaked renders show the handset with a hole-punch display design. It is seen to have a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. As mentioned, the camera setup lacks the Hasselblad branding. The volume button is seen on the right spine of the phone, while the power button is seen on the left spine. The OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T were previously tipped to come without the alert slider. The design of the rear camera module is similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per the leak, the anticipated OnePlus handset will sport a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate support. The display will support HDR10+ and it could switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz refresh rates dynamically. The OnePlus 10T could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera unit of the upcoming OnePlus 10T phone will have a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The company is expected to pack the Sony IMX766 sensor on the device. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter. The leak tips two RAM options —8GB and 12GB —and two storage options —128GB, and 256GB— for the OnePlus 10.

Connectivity options are said to include 2x2 MIMO setup, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and USB 2.0 Type-C port. Besides, the OnePlus 10T is said to pack dual speakers.

The OnePlus 10T could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging as well. According to the report, the production of the phone will start next month and the final design will be revealed by end of June.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Specifications, OnePlus 10T Specifications, OnePlus, Hasselblad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Adobe Introduces New Updates, Remodels Metaverse Design Tools for Apple's M Chips

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  2. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  3. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo X80 Review: Camera-Focused
  5. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  6. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  9. Milky Way May Have 4.42 Hostile Alien Civilisations, States New Study
  10. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Top Deals, Discounts, and Offers on Laptops
  2. Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix Unveils Reality Series With $4.56 Million Prize Money
  3. OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding
  4. Adobe Introduces New Updates, Remodels Metaverse Design Tools for Apple's M Chips
  5. Oppo K10 5G Goes on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple TV, Major League Soccer Strike 10-Year Exclusive Deal for New Streaming Service
  7. Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports
  8. WhatsApp KBC Scam With Rs. 25 Lakh Lottery Rampant: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  9. Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online: All the Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, Outlasts Over 418,000 Folds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.