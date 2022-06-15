OnePlus is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone and it is expected to be launched with OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T moniker. In a new update, alleged renders of the upcoming phone have surfaced online indicating the design and key specifications. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup at the back without the Hasselblad branding. They show a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The OnePlus 10T is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The design of the phone is notably quite similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched in India in March this year.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with MySmartPrice, has leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. As per the report, the upcoming phone could be offered in Black and White colour options.

The leaked renders show the handset with a hole-punch display design. It is seen to have a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. As mentioned, the camera setup lacks the Hasselblad branding. The volume button is seen on the right spine of the phone, while the power button is seen on the left spine. The OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T were previously tipped to come without the alert slider. The design of the rear camera module is similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per the leak, the anticipated OnePlus handset will sport a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate support. The display will support HDR10+ and it could switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz refresh rates dynamically. The OnePlus 10T could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera unit of the upcoming OnePlus 10T phone will have a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The company is expected to pack the Sony IMX766 sensor on the device. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel shooter. The leak tips two RAM options —8GB and 12GB —and two storage options —128GB, and 256GB— for the OnePlus 10.

Connectivity options are said to include 2x2 MIMO setup, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and USB 2.0 Type-C port. Besides, the OnePlus 10T is said to pack dual speakers.

The OnePlus 10T could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. It is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging as well. According to the report, the production of the phone will start next month and the final design will be revealed by end of June.

