OnePlus 10T Colour Options, Up to 12GB RAM Tipped Again

OnePlus 10T is said to launch in two colour options globally.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 June 2022 17:51 IST
OnePlus 10T Colour Options, Up to 12GB RAM Tipped Again

Photo Credit: Onsitego/ Yogesh Brar

OnePlus 10T may get a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T may come in two storage variants
  • The phone is tipped to pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10T is said to come with 150W charging support

OnePlus 10T will be launched in two colour options in global markets, including India, a tipster has claimed. This claim is contrary to a previous rumour which claimed that the OnePlus handset will debut in three colours. Furthermore, the tipster has also claimed that the rumoured OnePlus 10T will pack 12GB of RAM. This claim is in line with a previous report where another tipster had said that the Chinese company will launch a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Tipster Paras Guglani has claimed that the OnePlus 10T colour options will include a Jade Green and a MoonStone Black colour option. A previous report had claimed the phone could debut in Black, Mint Green, and White colours. Guglani has further claimed that the phone will have up to 12GB RAM. On the similar line, another tipster had said that the OnePlus 10T may come with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option along with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The same tipster had hinted about two colour options as well.

OnePlus 10T specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in India and the company is yet to announce anything on the rumoured OnePlus 10T. However, rumour mill has churned out the handset's key specifications, which include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Reports have suggested that the OnePlus 10T may feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The primary camera is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone could come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. As far as battery is concerned, the handset is likely to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It may feature an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tesla Said to Lay Off 200 Employees, Shut Down San Mateo Office Amid Cost Cutting Measures

