OnePlus 10T Colour Options, Up to 12GB RAM Tipped Again

OnePlus 10T will be launched in two colour options in global markets, including India, a tipster has claimed. This claim is contrary to a previous rumour which claimed that the OnePlus handset will debut in three colours. Furthermore, the tipster has also claimed that the rumoured OnePlus 10T will pack 12GB of RAM. This claim is in line with a previous report where another tipster had said that the Chinese company will launch a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Tipster Paras Guglani has claimed that the OnePlus 10T colour options will include a Jade Green and a MoonStone Black colour option. A previous report had claimed the phone could debut in Black, Mint Green, and White colours. Guglani has further claimed that the phone will have up to 12GB RAM. On the similar line, another tipster had said that the OnePlus 10T may come with a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option along with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The same tipster had hinted about two colour options as well.

OnePlus 10T specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in India and the company is yet to announce anything on the rumoured OnePlus 10T. However, rumour mill has churned out the handset's key specifications, which include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Reports have suggested that the OnePlus 10T may feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The primary camera is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone could come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. As far as battery is concerned, the handset is likely to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It may feature an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.