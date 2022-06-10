Technology News
OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Report

OnePlus has previously announced that it will launch a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip in the third quarter.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 June 2022 11:37 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in March 2022

  • OnePlus 10T is expected to bring faster charging
  • OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in January
  • OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in two colour options

OnePlus's rumoured Project Ovaltine was recently tipped to be the codename for the OnePlus 10 that would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now according to another tipster, the said codename is not for OnePlus 10 but for the rumoured flagship smartphone OnePlus 10T, which will instead sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus 10T had previously been tipped to launch later this year. OnePlus had earlier announced that in the third quarter the company will launch a smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) has shared via Twitter that the codename Project Ovaltine is for the OnePlus 10T that is expected to launch later this year. Replying to a Twitter user, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The latest tip contradicts a previous report that said that the codename Project Ovaltine has been given to OnePlus 10 and that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus had previously announced that the company will launch a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the third quarter.

Although, there is not much known about the rumoured OnePlus 10T, the smartphone is expected to bring some upgrades over the OnePlus 10 Pro, as per a recent report. The report said that the smartphone might bring a new SoC and faster charging. It was also added that the OnePlus 10T will be the next and only flagship handset that will debut this year, suggesting that there will not be a OnePlus 10 Ultra model.

To recall, OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China on January 11. The smartphone was launched in India on March 31 at a price of Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and Rs. 71,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The smartphone was launched with colour options, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging support. The smartphone also supports 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and it runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

It is to be noted that the last ‘T' series smartphone from the company was the OnePlus 8T that was launched back in 2020. OnePlus had next launched the OnePlus 9RT instead of a OnePlus 9T model.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
