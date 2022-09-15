Technology News
OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test (CBT) Programme Begins in India

OnePlus 10T debuted with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 18:44 IST
OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test (CBT) Programme Begins in India

OnePlus 10T users have to sign an NDA for joining the CBT programme

Highlights
  • The beta test is currently available to OnePlus 10T users in India
  • The CBT programme will only be available for 100 users
  • OnePlus 10T was launched in India in August

OnePlus 10T with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 was unveiled in India in August this year. Now, the Chinese smartphone company has opened Andorid 13-based OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus 10T users in the country ahead of the public release. The short-term Closed Beta programme lets the OnePlus 10T users receive early software releases, but only 100 OnePlus 10T users in India will be able to participate in the programme. The OnePlus 10T is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It includes a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

As per a new post on the OnePlus community page, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 CBT programme is currently open for 100 OnePlus 10T users in India. Through the initiative, users in the country can experience the Chinese smartphone brand's next custom skin in advance and submit feedback and bug reports to improve its software experience. If past updates are any indication, OnePlus would announce the Open Beta programme followed by a Stable release after completion of the CBT.

Active OnePlus Community members can join the programme and participants will need to follow a series of guidelines before they will be accepted. They are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with OnePlus to join the CBT programme to ensure secrecy about the new offerings they get under the beta testing. The short-term programme may cause data loss from OnePlus 10T devices and participants are advised to save all their files all the time.

All the eligible participants will be required to communicate with OnePlus staff regularly by reporting issues and suggestions. This will take place through Telegram. Interested OnePlus 10T owners in India can head over to this link to apply for the programme.

The OnePlus 10T was unveiled last month with a price tag of Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

It runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The OnePlus 10T is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 dual-lane storage, and 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging are the other key highlights of the phone.

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fast SoC, lots of RAM and storage
  • Good battery life and super-quick charging
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Good overall value for money
  • Bad
  • Average photo and video quality
  • No wireless charging, IP rating, eSIM support
  • Fans will miss the alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus 10T 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T Closed Beta Programme, OnePlus 10T Closed Beta, Android 13, OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test, OnePlus 10T 5G, CBT, OnePlus 10T Specifications, OnePlus 10T Price in India
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
