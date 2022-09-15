OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test (CBT) Programme Begins in India

OnePlus 10T with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 was unveiled in India in August this year. Now, the Chinese smartphone company has opened Andorid 13-based OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus 10T users in the country ahead of the public release. The short-term Closed Beta programme lets the OnePlus 10T users receive early software releases, but only 100 OnePlus 10T users in India will be able to participate in the programme. The OnePlus 10T is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It includes a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

As per a new post on the OnePlus community page, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 CBT programme is currently open for 100 OnePlus 10T users in India. Through the initiative, users in the country can experience the Chinese smartphone brand's next custom skin in advance and submit feedback and bug reports to improve its software experience. If past updates are any indication, OnePlus would announce the Open Beta programme followed by a Stable release after completion of the CBT.

Active OnePlus Community members can join the programme and participants will need to follow a series of guidelines before they will be accepted. They are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with OnePlus to join the CBT programme to ensure secrecy about the new offerings they get under the beta testing. The short-term programme may cause data loss from OnePlus 10T devices and participants are advised to save all their files all the time.

All the eligible participants will be required to communicate with OnePlus staff regularly by reporting issues and suggestions. This will take place through Telegram. Interested OnePlus 10T owners in India can head over to this link to apply for the programme.

The OnePlus 10T was unveiled last month with a price tag of Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

It runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The OnePlus 10T is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 dual-lane storage, and 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging are the other key highlights of the phone.