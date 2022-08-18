The recently announced OnePlus 10T 5G has been available for purchase since August 6, but OnePlus has been working on fixing as many bugs as possible, with its first software update arriving shortly after on August 10. A week later, and there's now a bigger software update that crushes more bugs, adds optimisations and improves the camera among other things. The OnePlus 10T is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The new OxygenOS 12.1 update is the second one that's arrived for the OnePlus 10T 5G with the version number: CPH2413_11_A.06. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the same software update has arrived on its OnePlus 10T 5G review unit, so the rollout for the same is live for users in India.

Compared to the first software update, this one adds plenty more fixes and optimisations. In terms of software performance, the update improves overall stability and optimises the stability of background applications as well. Other optimisations have been made for the screen display, OTG compatibility and the fingerprint reader's recognition algorithm, which OnePlus claims will improve the unlocking experience.

Moving to the cameras, there are optimisations made for both the front and rear cameras. The rear camera's Portrait mode has been optimised and so is the shooting effect of the ultra-wide-angle camera. With the front-facing camera, OnePlus has optimised the effect of the AI Retouch tool as well.

Apart from software stability and camera optimisations, OnePlus has also fixed the occasional issue faced by some users while using the SUPERVOOC charging adapter.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications

The OnePlus 10T 5G was announced globally and in India on August 3 and went on open sale from August 6 onwards. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 160W charging adapter in the box. The phone offers three rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary camera (with OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel camera.

While OnePlus 10T 5G's design follows the OnePlus design philosophy, the company has omitted the iconic Alert slider. OnePlus claims that the Alert slider was omitted to make space for more performance focused components like the two charge pumps needed for its 150W fast charging system and a bigger 4,800mAh battery. However, as per a previous report, OnePlus isn't done with the Alert slider just yet and has plans to bring it back on future models.