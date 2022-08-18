Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras

OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras

The software update also includes fixes for its SUPERVOOC charging system.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 18 August 2022 11:39 IST
OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras

OnePlus 10T comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 10T 5G first update arrived on August 10
  • Second update brings optimisations for software and cameras
  • Also fixes some SUPERVOOC charging-related issues

The recently announced OnePlus 10T 5G has been available for purchase since August 6, but OnePlus has been working on fixing as many bugs as possible, with its first software update arriving shortly after on August 10. A week later, and there's now a bigger software update that crushes more bugs, adds optimisations and improves the camera among other things. The OnePlus 10T is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 10T 5G software update and changelog

The new OxygenOS 12.1 update is the second one that's arrived for the OnePlus 10T 5G with the version number: CPH2413_11_A.06. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the same software update has arrived on its OnePlus 10T 5G review unit, so the rollout for the same is live for users in India.

Compared to the first software update, this one adds plenty more fixes and optimisations. In terms of software performance, the update improves overall stability and optimises the stability of background applications as well. Other optimisations have been made for the screen display, OTG compatibility and the fingerprint reader's recognition algorithm, which OnePlus claims will improve the unlocking experience.

Moving to the cameras, there are optimisations made for both the front and rear cameras. The rear camera's Portrait mode has been optimised and so is the shooting effect of the ultra-wide-angle camera. With the front-facing camera, OnePlus has optimised the effect of the AI Retouch tool as well.

Apart from software stability and camera optimisations, OnePlus has also fixed the occasional issue faced by some users while using the SUPERVOOC charging adapter.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications

The OnePlus 10T 5G was announced globally and in India on August 3 and went on open sale from August 6 onwards. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 160W charging adapter in the box. The phone offers three rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary camera (with OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel camera.

While OnePlus 10T 5G's design follows the OnePlus design philosophy, the company has omitted the iconic Alert slider. OnePlus claims that the Alert slider was omitted to make space for more performance focused components like the two charge pumps needed for its 150W fast charging system and a bigger 4,800mAh battery. However, as per a previous report, OnePlus isn't done with the Alert slider just yet and has plans to bring it back on future models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus, OnePlus 10T 5G Software, Software, OxygenOS
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Electric Double-Decker Bus With App-Based Booking to Join BEST Fleet in Mumbai

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Plenty of Optimisations
  5. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  9. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A May Have Received 3C Certification
#Latest Stories
  1. She-Hulk Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  2. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, 200-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera
  3. Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers
  4. Coinbase Would Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Dragged Under Regulatory Threats, Says CEO
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details
  6. Razorpay Buys Offline Payments Firm Ezetap in Company’s Biggest Acquisition Till Date
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Electric Double-Decker Bus With App-Based Booking to Join BEST Fleet in Mumbai
  10. DoT Seeks TRAI Suggestions on Auction of E and V Bands, Confirms Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.