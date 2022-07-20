Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T 5G Leaked Teaser Image Suggests Textured Back Panel

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to come in two colour options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 July 2022 17:40 IST
OnePlus 10T 5G Leaked Teaser Image Suggests Textured Back Panel

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

OnePlus 10T 5G may launch in Moonstone Black colour

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T 5G may also launch in Jade Green colour
  • It is tipped to pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10T 5G could be available via Amazon

OnePlus 10T 5G alleged teaser image has been leaked and it suggests that the smartphone will come with a textured back panel. The image also shows a back panel with Black colour, which is tipped to be one of the two options that the phone is reported to launch in. OnePlus has already started to tease the smartphone and it is rumoured to launch in India on August 3. The smartphone is said to go on sale in the first week of August and it could be available via Amazon.

Citing Trusted Tipster, a report by Pricebaba has shared an image of the alleged OnePlus 10T 5G suggesting a textured finish on the back panel. This could be the famous sandstone finish that was found in earlier OnePlus smartphone models. It could possibly be the Moonstone Black colour variant — one of the options that the OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to come with. The other colour could be called Jade Green.

OnePlus 10T 5G India Launch, Price (rumoured)

OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to debut in India on August 3. A previous report claimed that the phone will make its debut between July 25 and August 1. It was also said that the OnePlus handset will be available for purchase from the first week of August and on Amazon. OnePlus recently teased the smartphone with a tweet.

As far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to be priced between CNY 3,000 to CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 35,500 to RS. 47,400). Information about the India price of the smartphone is not known yet.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 10T 5G is claimed to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to offer a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel snapper. The phone could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G Price, OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
Indian Predator Review: Butcher of Delhi Is Migrant Experience in a Bewildering Microcosm

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T 5G Leaked Teaser Image Suggests Textured Back Panel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  5. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  6. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Yakuza 8 Screenshots Reveal Returning Characters, Ichiban’s New Haircut
  2. NCLT Rejects Amazon’s Objections, Orders Insolvency Proceedings Against Future Retail
  3. Motorola Razr 2022 Live Images Surface Online, Design Tipped
  4. Google AR Glasses With Real-Time Translation to Undergo Outdoor Testing Starting August
  5. Koo Partners With Telangana Government, to Open Development Centre in Hyderabad
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving First Update With HDR10+ Support, Battery Life Optimisation, More
  7. Meta Partners With Digital Fashion Company DressX to Launch Items on Avatar Store
  8. Ather Says High Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions Pushing Back Profit Timeline
  9. SpaceX Will Launch NASA's New Nancy Grace Roman Telescope in 2026
  10. Apple Outlines Health Technology Strategy in New Report, Offers Secure Place to Store Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.