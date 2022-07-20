OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to make its global debut soon. OnePlus shared a cryptic tweet on Tuesday which might suggest this upcoming smartphone to arrive in Black and Green colour options. In related news, this handset has also been spotted on the Geekbench database. The alleged listing sheds light on some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 10T 5G — the handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 3.19GHz chipset believed to be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

As previously mentioned, OnePlus shared a tweet on Tuesday with the phrase "You're 1nvited t0 the parTy." It is clearly related to the upcoming OnePlus 10T, as the highlighted characters suggest. Replying to a comment, the company hinted that this smartphone is likely to come in Black and Green colours.

Furthermore, this smartphone was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench database, as revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The listed OnePlus 10T 5G could pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It appears to feature an octa-core 3.19GHz chipset, which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone also supposedly run on Android 12.

The handset is said to have received a single-core benchmark score of 1,049 points and a multi-core benchmark score of 3,495 points. The purported Geekbench listing does not reveal any other details. However, the mentioned OnePlus PGP110 model recently surfaced on China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website as well. The supposed 3C listing indicated that this handset may support up to 160W fast charging.

A recent report mentions that the OnePlus 10T 5G could launch in India on August 3. It also suggested that the smartphone may come in two colours — Jade Green and Moonstone Black. The upcoming smartphone is expected to launch in India starting from Rs. 49,999 for the base variant. The handset may be made available to purchase via Amazon in the country.