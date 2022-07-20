Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

OnePlus 10T 5G is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 July 2022 15:42 IST
OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Yogesh Brar

The OnePlus 10T 5G could support 160W fast charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T 5G is said to pack up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage
  • Its base variant could cost Rs. 49,999 at launch
  • The OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to be sold online in India via Amazon

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to make its global debut soon. OnePlus shared a cryptic tweet on Tuesday which might suggest this upcoming smartphone to arrive in Black and Green colour options. In related news, this handset has also been spotted on the Geekbench database. The alleged listing sheds light on some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 10T 5G — the handset is said to be powered by an octa-core 3.19GHz chipset believed to be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

As previously mentioned, OnePlus shared a tweet on Tuesday with the phrase "You're 1nvited t0 the parTy." It is clearly related to the upcoming OnePlus 10T, as the highlighted characters suggest. Replying to a comment, the company hinted that this smartphone is likely to come in Black and Green colours.

Furthermore, this smartphone was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench database, as revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The listed OnePlus 10T 5G could pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It appears to feature an octa-core 3.19GHz chipset, which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone also supposedly run on Android 12.

The handset is said to have received a single-core benchmark score of 1,049 points and a multi-core benchmark score of 3,495 points. The purported Geekbench listing does not reveal any other details. However, the mentioned OnePlus PGP110 model recently surfaced on China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website as well. The supposed 3C listing indicated that this handset may support up to 160W fast charging.

A recent report mentions that the OnePlus 10T 5G could launch in India on August 3. It also suggested that the smartphone may come in two colours — Jade Green and Moonstone Black. The upcoming smartphone is expected to launch in India starting from Rs. 49,999 for the base variant. The handset may be made available to purchase via Amazon in the country.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G 1specifications, OnePlus, Geekbench
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Thailand Admits to Using Phone Spyware Citing National Security, Amid Allegations of Pegasus Usage
Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Launch in India Without Charger
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. UIDAI Calls On 20 Hackers to Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  6. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access
  3. iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms
  4. Russia Punishes Wikimedia for Violating Law by Sharing Prohibited Content Over Ukraine War
  5. India’s Proposed IT Rules, Panel Formation for Content Moderation Decisions Concern US Tech Giants
  6. UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
  7. Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities
  8. NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
  9. Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.