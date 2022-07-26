OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 10T 5G has been leaked ahead of its August 3 launch event. These leaks tip full device specifications and showcase the design of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone in renders. This isn't the first time the OnePlus 10T 5G has leaked, and the company has also revealed that the phone will be skipping the alert slider and won't have the Hasselblad branded camera module. These latest high-resolution renders show the omission of the alert slider and the Hasselblad branding on the camera module. To recall, the company has also shown off the phone in renders ahead of the launch.

The latest high-resolution renders and full specifications were posted by Pricebaba, and match the renders provided by the company. The leaked specifications hint that the OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a 6.7-inch display (something also already confirmed by the company) with a full-HD+ resolution. There is 10-bit colour support and the panel is HDR10+ compliant. It also has a flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display does have a hole-punch that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera with support for EIS.

OnePlus 10T 5G Jade Green finish render leaked

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

The OnePlus 10T 5G renders also reveal the Jade Green and Moonstone Black colour finishes that will apparently be offered on the OnePlus 10T 5G in India. The square-shaped camera module at the back is said to house a 50-megapixel IMX 766 primary camera with support for OIS, something else the company has already confirmed. The secondary camera is said to be 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to ship with Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top.

Previous rumours have hinted that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be among the first smartphones to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone is tipped to have variants that support up to 16GB of RAM. However, only the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variants are expected to launch in India. The OnePlus 10T 5G is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is also rumoured to be priced at Rs 49,999 and is expected to go on sale on 6th August through Amazon and OnePlus India's official website.