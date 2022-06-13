Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed

Project Ovaltine could be for the flagship OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 13 June 2022 18:59 IST
OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed

Photo Credit: Onsitego / @HeyitsYogesh

OnePlus 10T is said to launch in second half of 2022

Highlights
  • Presence of Hasselblad is said to be doubtful
  • OnePlus smartphone might not get an alert slider
  • Smartphone is said to get a 4,800mAh battery

OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 has previously been tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Now, another tipster has shared the those (and more) specifications for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The handset is said to launch in the second half of this year. The tipster said that in the previously leaked renders of the smartphone the size ratio of the camera module was not designed correctly and also the colour match was wrong. The smartphone is also expected to skip the alert slider this time.

Tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, to claim the rumoured OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 will launch in the second half of 2022 with a triple rear camera setup. While tipster doesn't name the smartphone, the Weibo post had attached a render of the smartphone that had been leaked last week, and claimed to be either the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. As per the tipster, the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T primary camera is said to be a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel shooter, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, the smartphone is said to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The earlier render leak had indicated OnePlus would skip its iconic alert slider for the smartphone this time, something the tipster agreed with.

To recall, the renders of the smartphone showed the rumoured handset in black colour along with a triple rear camera setup. Tipster Digital Chat Station, while talking about these leaked renders, pointed out that, although, the arrangement of the front and rear cameras in the renders was correct, the size ratio of the camera module was not. The colour matching was also said to be wrong along with the integrated volume keys. Tipster also added that availability of Hasselblad of the smartphone is still doubtful along with the material of the middle frame.

Previously, there has been a lot of confusion regarding the moniker of the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus. The codename Project Ovaltine has been claimed by one tipster to be the OnePlus 10 and by another tipster to be the flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10T.

Some key specifications of the OnePlus 10 series smartphone being developed under the codename Project Ovaltine are known. The smartphone is reportedly going to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,800mAh battery. It is also said to run on OxygenOS 12.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Series
Blockchain.com to Release 82 Million Free Domains, Poses Challenge Ethereum Name Service

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Debuts
  3. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera May Come With a 6-Piece Lens, Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched in India: All Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  8. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Online: Details Here
  9. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Flip 4 Double Battery Images Leak Hints at Improved Capacity, Charging Speed
  2. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  3. Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Updates With 4 High-Risk Vulnerability Fixes
  4. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC Expected to Launch This Year, 14.1-Inch iPad Pro in 2023: Reports
  5. Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects
  6. OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India Discounted to Rs. 2,999: All Details
  8. Blockchain.com to Release 82 Million Free Domains, Poses Challenge Ethereum Name Service
  9. Realme C35 June OTA Update Brings May Security Patch, Fixes, Improved System Stability: Details
  10. Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.