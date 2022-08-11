OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant will go on sale in India for the first time on August 16. The OnePlus 10T 5G made its debut in the global market, including in India, last week. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models of the recently unveiled smartphone went on sale on August 6. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

OnePlus 10T 5G price in India, launch offers

The price of the OnePlus 10T 5G in India for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been set at Rs. 55,999. It can be purchased in Moonstone Black colour.

The 16GB RAM model of the smartphone will go on sale starting August 16 at 12pm via Amazon and OnePlus official website. The e-commerce website is providing an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchases of the OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM using SBI bank debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions as a sale offer. It is also providing an exchange bonus worth Rs. 2,000 on used Android and iOS devices.

Sale offers of the OnePlus 10T 5G also include a 12-month Screen Protection Plan worth Rs. 2,799 at a cost of Rs. 499 till August 31.

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GM RAM variant buyers can also avail benefits worth Rs. 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and cashback benefits of Rs. 150. However, OnePlus says that these sale offers are valid for a limited time period only.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 10T 5G was launched globally last week and it sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The display of the handset offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and supports the sRGB colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone from OnePlus packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging support. OnePlus 10T 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash.

