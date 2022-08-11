Technology News
OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 16: Price, Specifications, Offers

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 August 2022 17:52 IST
OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 16: Price, Specifications, Offers

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10T 5G packs a 4,800mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T 5G was launched globally last week
  • The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM can be purchased in Moonstone Black colour

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM variant will go on sale in India for the first time on August 16. The OnePlus 10T 5G made its debut in the global market, including in India, last week. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models of the recently unveiled smartphone went on sale on August 6. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

OnePlus 10T 5G price in India, launch offers

The price of the OnePlus 10T 5G in India for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been set at Rs. 55,999. It can be purchased in Moonstone Black colour.

The 16GB RAM model of the smartphone will go on sale starting August 16 at 12pm via Amazon and OnePlus official website. The e-commerce website is providing an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchases of the OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM using SBI bank debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions as a sale offer. It is also providing an exchange bonus worth Rs. 2,000 on used Android and iOS devices.

Sale offers of the OnePlus 10T 5G also include a 12-month Screen Protection Plan worth Rs. 2,799 at a cost of Rs. 499 till August 31.

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GM RAM variant buyers can also avail benefits worth Rs. 1,199 with select Jio prepaid plans and cashback benefits of Rs. 150. However, OnePlus says that these sale offers are valid for a limited time period only.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications, features

The OnePlus 10T 5G was launched globally last week and it sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The display of the handset offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and supports the sRGB colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone from OnePlus packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging support. OnePlus 10T 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T 5G, Android 12, Amazon, Sale, OnePlus
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
EU Says US Tax Credits for Electric Cars 'Discriminatory' Against Europeans

OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 16: Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
