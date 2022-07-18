OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to debut in India in August this year. The latest report suggests that the upcoming smartphone is said to launch in India on August 3. Moreover, it has also been reported that the OnePlus 10T 5G will debut in India with two colour options — Jade green and Moonstone black. The Moonstone Black variant of the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will reportedly come with 16GB of RAM, while the Jade Green colour model might not carry the 16GB RAM option.

According to a recent report by tipster in collaboration with MobilesTalk, the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G could make its debut in the Indian market on August 3. However, it is not yet clear whether the global launch of the smartphone will also take place on the same date. OnePlus has not given any confirmation or information regarding the official arrival of the smartphone.

Besides this, the report also claims that the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will be available in two colour options — Jade green and Moonstone black. The Moonstone Black variant of the smartphone will come with 16GB of RAM only, while the Jade Green variant may not pack 16GB of RAM at all, according to the report.

Earlier, OnePlus 10T 5G was tipped to be launched in India between July 25 and August 1.

The current report also suggests that the 16GB option of the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G could only be available for the Indian and the Chinese markets, however, it may not debut in other global markets.

OnePlus 10T 5G price in India, availability (expected)

The OnePlus 10T 5G price will reportedly start at Rs. 49,999 in India for the base variant. The handset is said to be available to purchase via Amazon. The company has not confirmed any details on the pricing and the availability.

Previous reports claimed that the OnePlus 10T could run on OxygenOS 12. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For images and videos, the smartphone is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera, while OnePlus 10T 5G could pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera.