Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra

OnePlus 10T 5G may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:52 IST
OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra

OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured) may get the OnePlus 10T 5G as its upgrade

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to have improved performance over OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The OnePlus phone is said to be the company's last flagship of 2022
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra was earlier rumoured to be the company's next flagship

OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to be the company's next and only flagship phone to come this year. The latest claim is contradicting with the previous reports that suggested the launch of the OnePlus 10 Ultra as the company's new premium model — after the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T 5G may include some incremental changes over the OnePlus 10 Pro, including a new processor and faster charging. The new flagship is also likely to come with a new OxygenOS version in global markets.

Tipster Max Jambor has tweeted to claim that the final name of OnePlus' next and only flagship phone to debut this year will be the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Refuting the reports that surfaced earlier that suggested the OnePlus 10 Ultra as the company's next flagship, the tipster claimed that there was no Ultra in the lineup — and neither a OnePlus 10T Pro.

Although exact details are yet to be revealed, the tipster also suggested that the OnePlus 10T 5G would come with some performance enhancements with a similar camera experience.

OnePlus recently confirmed that its next flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is an improved version of the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a slightly higher clock speed and some other tweaks. The OnePlus 10T 5G is quite likely to have the same SoC in place.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is also expected to have a faster charging experience over the OnePlus 10 Pro. That model came with 80W charging support, though OnePlus later brought the OnePlus 10R with 150W charging.

OnePlus did bring some models in the 'T' series until the launch of the OnePlus 8T in 2020 to offer improvements over its existing flagships. That trend, however, changed last year when the company brought the OnePlus 9RT as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9 — instead of bringing the OnePlus 9T.

In January, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China as its latest flagship. The phone debuted in India in March.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  2. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  3. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  4. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
  6. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  7. Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in June
  8. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  9. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
  2. Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Jupiter Wagons Enters Electric Mobility Market in Collaboration With EA GreenPower, to Launch Commercial EVs
  4. Oppo A57 Key Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
  6. Researchers Develop Machine That Can Preserve Human Liver Outside Body for Several Days
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals
  8. Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company
  10. Interstellar Travel May Be Possible Without Spaceships in Future, Here's How
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.