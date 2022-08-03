OnePlus 10T 5G is set to launch globally today. The handset will be unveiled at OnePlus' New York City launch event that will be live streamed via its official YouTube channel and the company's website at 7:30pm IST. OnePlus has already confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also confirmed to feature 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone has also been teased by the company to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10T 5G India launch livestream details

OnePlus 10T 5G will be unveiled by the Chinese smartphone brand today at its New York City launch event. Enthusiasts can visit the company's website if they wish to buy a ticket for the event.

For viewers who are unable to physically make it to the event, the company will als broadcast a livestream of the event via the OnePlus official YouTube account and the OnePlus website.

The company is yet to schedule the live stream for the OnePlus 10T 5G launch event on its official YouTube channel. We will update this story with the live stream once it is available.

OnePlus 10T 5G price (rumoured)

OnePlus 10T 5G prices have been tipped, ahead of the launch of the handset. According to an older report, the handset was briefly listed on Amazon's UK website with a price tag of GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 76,500). The listing was later reportedly taken down by the e-commerce company. OnePlus is yet to officially announce the price of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10T 5G is confirmed to feature 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The company has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company has also teased the handset with AI System Booster 2.1 and HyperBoost feature.

For optics, OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera setup of the OnePlus 10T 5G will also feature optical and electronic image stabilisation. According to the company, a new image clarity engine will be offered with the phone. It is also said to use HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms, according to OnePlus.

The company has also revealed that the display of the OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also get a 360-degree antenna system and smart link, according to OnePlus. It is also confirmed to launch in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.