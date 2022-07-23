OnePlus 10T camera specifications have been confirmed ahead of its global launch on August 3. OnePlus has detailed the camera system on the upcoming smartphone in a community post. The handset will feature a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The OnePlus 10T will also support OnePlus' new image clarity engine (ICE) that claims to offer faster photo capture and better details. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The camera details of the upcoming OnePlus 10T smartphone were revealed by OnePlus in a community post. The OnePlus 10T will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. It also offers both optical and electronic image stabilisation for improved photos and videos.

OnePlus has also added 10-bit colour support on the smartphone. The main 50-megapixel camera on the OnePlus 10T will be accompanied by an ultra wide camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a macro camera. The Chinese manufacturer did not provide any technical details regarding these camera sensors.

The OnePlus 10T will also include OnePlus' new image clarity engine (ICE), which is claimed to improve details and photo capture speed. The smartphone is also said to use OnePlus' HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms for better HDR performance. OnePlus also shared some sample shots taken from the phone in the community post.

OnePlus 10T specifications (expected)

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an ultra wide camera, and a macro sensor. The phone could also come with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It is said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A recent report also said that the OnePlus 10T 5G could debut in Black and Green colour variants.

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch on August 3 at an event in New York City.