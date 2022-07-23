Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor

OnePlus 10T will feature a triple rear camera setup.

By Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2022 13:43 IST
OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Yogesh Brar

The OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10T launch has been set for August 3
  • The smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10T will not get Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

OnePlus 10T camera specifications have been confirmed ahead of its global launch on August 3. OnePlus has detailed the camera system on the upcoming smartphone in a community post. The handset will feature a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The OnePlus 10T will also support OnePlus' new image clarity engine (ICE) that claims to offer faster photo capture and better details. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The camera details of the upcoming OnePlus 10T smartphone were revealed by OnePlus in a community post. The OnePlus 10T will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. It also offers both optical and electronic image stabilisation for improved photos and videos.

OnePlus has also added 10-bit colour support on the smartphone. The main 50-megapixel camera on the OnePlus 10T will be accompanied by an ultra wide camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a macro camera. The Chinese manufacturer did not provide any technical details regarding these camera sensors.

The OnePlus 10T will also include OnePlus' new image clarity engine (ICE), which is claimed to improve details and photo capture speed. The smartphone is also said to use OnePlus' HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms for better HDR performance. OnePlus also shared some sample shots taken from the phone in the community post.

OnePlus 10T specifications (expected)

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an ultra wide camera, and a macro sensor. The phone could also come with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It is said to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A recent report also said that the OnePlus 10T 5G could debut in Black and Green colour variants.

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch on August 3 at an event in New York City.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, OnePlus 10T price in India, OnePlus
FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers

Related Stories

OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Batman — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Tech Deals Today
  3. Moto G22 Review: A Missed Opportunity
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. How to Pre-Order PS5 Digital Edition During July 23 India Restock
  6. Domino’s Said to Consider Moving Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Set for August 2, Myui 4.0 Teased
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  10. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope's Raw Data Used to Create Breathtaking Images of Spiral Galaxies
  2. OnePlus 10T Camera Specifications Confirmed, to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  3. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
  5. Uber Admits Covering Up 2016 Hacking, Avoids Prosecution in US Settlement
  6. SpaceX Has Launched 32 Satellites in 2022 for Starlink Mission, Breaks Annual Launch Record
  7. Google Says It Has Fired Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot Is Sentient
  8. PS5 India July 23 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
  9. Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
  10. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.