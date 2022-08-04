Technology News
loading

OnePlus Has Plans to Bring Back Its Iconic Alert Slider on Future Smartphones: Report

It went missing on the OnePlus 10R 5G and now it's gone from the latest 10T 5G as well

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 4 August 2022 12:45 IST
OnePlus Has Plans to Bring Back Its Iconic Alert Slider on Future Smartphones: Report

OnePlus’s unique alert slider has changed its function over time.

Highlights
  • OnePlus’ 10T 5G smartphone gives the unique alert slider a miss
  • The recently launched OnePlus 10R 5G also did not feature it
  • OnePlus says that it has plans to add it to future smartphones

With the OnePlus 10T 5G now out, it's clear that the smartphone does not have the iconic alert slider. The OnePlus 10T also becomes the second premium device from the brand after the OnePlus 10R 5G to skip on this hardware feature that's unique to OnePlus. The alert slider is present on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in March this year. So, is the OnePlus' done with the alert slider? Turns out that may not be the case.

A report by 9to5Google, claims that OnePlus is not done with its alert slider just yet. OnePlus claims that retaining the alert slider is a challenge, but the company has plans to overcome the design and technical challenge in future devices, so that the same can be retained alongside other improved technologies. However, it isn't clear whether the next premium smartphone from OnePlus will retain the hardware feature that has been present on its high-end devices since the OnePlus Two.

A previous report, stated that OnePlus' alert slider takes up about 30mm² of space. And removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T 5G allowed the manufacturer to add more performance focused components like the two charge pumps needed for its 150W fast charging system and a bigger 4,800mAh battery. The report also points out that adding the alert slider would have made the phone thicker as well because OnePlus engineers would have had to go with a stacked motherboard to make more space.

The OnePlus alert slider has changed its function over time. Introduced with the OnePlus Two, it would initially let users disable all notifications (top), allow only priority notifications (middle), or allow all sounds (bottom). Over time, the role of the Alert slider has changed and currently works more like the iPhone's Ring/Silent switch. The OnePlus 10 Pro's Alert slider lets users change the device's sound profile by switching between ringer ON (top), vibrate (middle) and silent (bottom).

The OnePlus 10T 5G is the company's latest premium smartphone that gets a starting price of Rs. 49,999 in India. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is so far only available on a few smartphones from Asus and iQoo. There's a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features three rear cameras including a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Powering the phone is a 4,800mAh battery that can be charged using the bundled 160W charger.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10T 5G design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Motorola Edge 30 Neo With 8GB RAM, Octa-Core Snapdragon SoC Surfaces on Geekbench
Samsung Production Slowdown Due to Cut in Global Demand Affects Workers in Vietnam

Related Stories

OnePlus Has Plans to Bring Back Its Iconic Alert Slider on Future Smartphones: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  6. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  7. The Best New Deals on PS4, PS5 Games in PlayStation Summer Sale
  8. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  9. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G First Impressions: Things Have Changed
#Latest Stories
  1. China’s YMTC Introduces Chip With 232 Layers of Memory Cells to Catch Up With Micron, SK Hynix
  2. Crypto Too Volatile to Be Payment Tool, It Is Asset: Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra
  3. MeitY Said to Conduct Quarterly Compliance Audit for Social Media Firms
  4. OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Toyota Profit Down Amid Chip Shortage, EV Business Has Been the Worst Hit 
  6. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Production Slowdown Due to Cut in Global Demand Affects Workers in Vietnam
  8. OnePlus Has Plans to Bring Back Its Iconic Alert Slider on Future Smartphones: Report
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo With 8GB RAM, Octa-Core Snapdragon SoC Surfaces on Geekbench
  10. Nothing B155, B157 Wireless Earbuds Allegedly Bag SGS Fimko Certification, Launch Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.