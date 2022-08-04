OnePlus 10T was launched globally, including India, on Wednesday, with the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition fast wired charging. In our first impressions, we found that the handset will appeal to a bunch of people, typically gamers, who are in for a powerful SoC and fast charging capabilities. Though the ‘T' model of a OnePlus smartphone is expected to be mid-year spec bump of a handset, things were different this year. There is no OnePlus 10, hence, the 10T is essentially a watered-down version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. In the mix is the OnePlus 10R, which commands a lower price than the OnePlus 10T and offers a decent mix of hardware and software.

In this article, we compare the OnePlus 10T price and specifications with the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus 10T sits right between the Pro and the ‘R' model with design and features borrowed from both the handsets. It gets elements such as 150W fast charging, and pre-loaded Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1, but misses out on stand-out features including wireless charging and alert slider from the OnePlus 10R. The phone gets a OnePlus 10 Pro-like design and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R price in India

The OnePlus 10T price in India is set at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 55,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. OnePlus launched the smartphone in two distinct colour options — Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

In comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched at a commanding price of Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 71,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It features two distinct colour options — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

The OnePlus 10R launch price in India was set at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (both with 80W SuperVOOC charging). There is another 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that comes with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging and it is priced at Rs. 43,999. The phones come in Forest Green and Sierra Black colour options.

OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R specifications

Starting with basics, all the three phones: the OnePlus 10T, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10R have dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. They also have identical screen sizes as well, but there's a difference in the technology.

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The OnePlus 10 Pro also sports a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display, but it has QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The OnePlus 10R gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Not to forget, the phone also gets a next-generation 3D Cooling System with a cryovelocity vapour chamber. The OnePlus 10 Pro features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus chose to go with MediaTek in case of the OnePlus 10R with Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

When it comes to photos and videos, the OnePlus 10T gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that is paired with f/2.2 lens and a field-of-view of 119.9 degrees. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10T carries a 16-megapixel camera sensor paired with f/2.4 lens at the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also features three cameras at the back. It houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view of 150 degrees. Additionally, the camera setup is equipped with an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that is paired with OIS support. There is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10R 5G also gets a triple rear camera setup that is pretty similar to the OnePlus 10T: a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It gets a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10R are equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 (Bluetooth v5.3 in case of OnePlus 10T), GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phones come with in-display fingerprint sensors and Face Unlock features for security. There are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 10T gets a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging and the OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging as well as 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The OnePlus 10R comes in two models, one with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and the other with 4,500mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC charging.