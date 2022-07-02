Technology News
OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report

OnePlus 10RT has been spotted on the BIS India certification database with the model number CPH2413.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 July 2022 02:04 IST
OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10RT is said to be the updated version of the OnePlus 10R 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10RT is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary lens
  • The new OnePlus phone can get a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The smartphone can come in two colour options

OnePlus 10RT may launch in India soon, if the latest report is to be believed. The smartphone is said to have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. Citing a tipster, the report also detailed some specifications of the smartphone. The camera specifications of the OnePlus 10RT were earlier tipped with the same model number. The OnePlus 10RT is said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a new OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone has been spotted as approved on the BIS India certification database with the model number CPH2413. According to a previous report by 91Mobiles, a new OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. The smartphone has been spotted as approved on the BIS India certification database with the model number CPH2413. A previous report had tipped the same model number for the OnePlus 10RT.

##OnePlus 10RT specifications (expected)

The 91Mobiles report cites tipster Mukul Sharma to share some specifications of the OnePlus 10RT. The smartphone is expected to come with Black and Green colour options, an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup. There are also expected to be two variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage. It is said to run on OxygenOS 12 skin based on Android 12.

The earlier report about the OnePlus 10RT had tipped a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture with 84.4 degrees of field-of-view and optical image stabilisation. It is said to get an 8-megapixel secondary camera coupled with an f/2.25 aperture and 119.7 degrees field-of-view. The third rear camera on the OnePlus 10RT is expected to be a 2-megapixel lens with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also said to be a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 camera coupled with an f/2.45 aperture, 82.3 degrees field-of-view, and EIS.

OnePlus 10RT is expected to come with updated design and/ or hardware over the OnePlus 10R 5G. The smartphone was launched in India in April this year with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10RT

OnePlus 10RT

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 12
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10RT, OnePlus 10R, OxygenOS 12, Android 12

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10RT, OnePlus 10R, OxygenOS 12, Android 12
Tether Announces to Reduce Commercial Paper Holdings by July End Amid Crypto Gloom

