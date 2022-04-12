Technology News
OnePlus 10R Specifications to Include MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Report

OnePlus 10R could launch alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds on April 28.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 April 2022 15:17 IST
OnePlus 10R Specifications to Include MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Series SoC: Report

OnePlus 10R is expected to succeed OnePlus 9R (pictured) which debuted in 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R could feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • The smartphone could be a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 3
  • OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 10R on April 28

OnePlus 10R has been in rumours for quite a few weeks now. The handset is expected to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds. In a new development, the OnePlus India CEO has reportedly confirmed the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chipset on the upcoming OnePlus 10R. Although OnePlus is yet to give an official confirmation, the handset is said to be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched in China last week. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.

OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra has told 91mobiles about the chipset of the anticipated OnePlus 10R smartphone. As per the report, the upcoming OnePlus R series flagship device will be based on the Dimensity 8000 series. OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch date for the OnePlus 10R. It is said to go live in the country on April 28 alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds. The smartphone is expected to be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in March.

OnePlus 10R specifications (expected)

The rumoured OnePlus 10R is tipped to come without an alert slider. It is expected to have a hole-punch display design. OnePlus 10R is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Further, the OnePlus 10R is tipped to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. It could also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also tipped to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor in the front.

Like the Realme GT Neo 3, the OnePlus 10R could be offered in two variants. It is likely to have a variant with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 150W fast charging and another variant with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W charging support.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 8000
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
