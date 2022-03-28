Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7 Inch AMOLED Display, 50 Megapixel Triple Cameras

OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras

OnePlus 10R could drop the alert slider found on the company’s high-end models.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2022 10:54 IST
OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras

OnePlus 10R is tipped to be the successor to the OnePlus 9R (pictured) that debuted in 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  • The smartphone could be a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 3
  • OnePlus 10R may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W charging

OnePlus 10R specifications have surfaced online ahead of its launch. The company's purported successor to the OnePlus 9R is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood, which is said to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. OnePlus 10R could debut in May, according to previous reports. The smartphone is said to launch without the OnePlus' popular alert slider and feature a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the rumoured OnePlus 10R could be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched on March 22. And as per a recently leaked product roadmap, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the OnePlus 10R after the OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Meanwhile, the company's rumoured OnePlus 10R is also tipped to drop the alert slider found on its high-end handsets, according to a report by Pricebaba. A render for the smartphone also shows the alert slider missing, while the camera island is shown to resemble that of the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. OnePlus 10R could also feature a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera instead of the left-aligned hole punch design found on OnePlus handsets, according to the report.

oneplus 10r render pricebaba oneplus 10r

A render of the OnePlus 10R suggests the smartphone will sport a similar camera design as the Realme GT Neo 3
Photo Credit: Pricebaba

OnePlus 10R specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus 10R is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box and sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ content, according to details shared by the Yadav. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10R is said to feature a triple camera setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also tipped to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor in the front.

OnePlus 10R is tipped to offer up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is said to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W charging, like the Realme GT Neo 3. However, the company will also launch a model with 5,000mAh battery and support for 80W charging, according to the report.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal

Related Stories

OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
  3. Jio Brings Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription
  4. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  7. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  8. Elon Musk Is Giving ‘Serious Thought’ to Launching His Own Social Media
  9. Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Wi-Fi Speaker Review
  10. Bitcoin Price Enters Green Territory for 2022, Altcoins Continue Surge
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Moves Into Green Territory for 2022 as Crypto Market Surge Continues
  2. OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  3. Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. After Conquering Twitter, Elon Musk Is Thinking About Launching His Own Social Media Platform
  6. Oscars Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  7. Oscars 2022: Date, Time, and How to Watch in India
  8. iQoo U5x With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 2,999 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2, to Be Available via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.