OnePlus 10R design has been suggested through a series of renders that have surfaced online. The new OnePlus phone is speculated to debut in May. The renders indicate that the OnePlus 10R would come with features including a hole-punch display design. The smartphone is rumoured to be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched in China last week. Although OnePlus is yet to give an official confirmation, the renders suggest similarities between OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 to a large extent.

The renders have been shared by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar. The OnePlus 10R is seen in a Black colour option with a matte finish. There could also be some other colour variants to choose from.

OnePlus 10R renders suggest the design of the unannounced OnePlus phone from all sides

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Yogesh Brar

Alongside the finish, the renders suggest that the OnePlus 10R could come with a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout. This is unlike the previous OnePlus phones that featured a hole-punch cutout on the top-left of the display.

OnePlus also seems to have ditched the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 10R as the renders show just the volume rocker and a power button on the sides.

At the back, the OnePlus 10R appears to have triple cameras paired with an LED flash. The camera setup looks quite similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 3, though the LED flash module is placed differently to give some distinction.

The back panel also carries the OnePlus logo in the centre.

Previous reports suggested that the OnePlus 10R could debut in the second quarter of 2022 — as early as May. The phone is also said to be in private testing in India and may make its way to the country as soon as it debuts globally.

OnePlus 10R specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10R specifications may include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, though an early report suggested the presence of the Dimensity 9000 chip. Further, the OnePlus 10R could include up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could come in two variants — one with a 4,500mAh battery that includes support for 150W fast charging, just like the Realme GT Neo 3. The other variant is rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery but with 80W charging support.

