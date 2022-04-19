Technology News
  OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery

OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery

OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite India launch will take place on April 28.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 April 2022 19:10 IST
OnePlus 10R 5G Teased to Feature 120Hz Fluid Display, Nord CE 2 Lite Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnePlus_IN

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R 5G is claimed to charge fully in 17 minutes
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will have a triple rear camera setup
  • Both phones will go live on the same day in India

OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch in India on April 28, alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Just a week ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone company has revealed several details about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones offering a glimpse into their camera, battery, and fast charging capabilities. OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to feature a 120Hz fluid display with adaptive frame rate. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Further, it will include artificial intelligence (AI) backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

OnePlus, via dedicated landing pages on its website, teased the specifications of both OnePlus 10R 5Gand OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. As mentioned, the OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to sport 120Hz fluid display with adaptive frame rates. Being a game-focused handset, it will have the HyperBoost gaming engine and will offer support for 150W fast charging which is claimed to fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, will have 64-megapixel AI triple rear camera unit. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The handset will be launched in Ocean Blue shade.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will take place on April 28 in India. Since then, the company has been teasing smartphones via its social media handles and dedicated microsites for the past few days. The presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G is already confirmed by the company. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus 10R could be offered in two variants. It will have a variant with support for 150W fast charging and another variant with an 80W charging support. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in March.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset could be equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to pack a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beoplay EX TWS Earbuds with Adaptive ANC, Sales Begin in May

