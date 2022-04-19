OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch in India on April 28, alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Just a week ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone company has revealed several details about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones offering a glimpse into their camera, battery, and fast charging capabilities. OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to feature a 120Hz fluid display with adaptive frame rate. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Further, it will include artificial intelligence (AI) backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

OnePlus, via dedicated landing pages on its website, teased the specifications of both OnePlus 10R 5Gand OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. As mentioned, the OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to sport 120Hz fluid display with adaptive frame rates. Being a game-focused handset, it will have the HyperBoost gaming engine and will offer support for 150W fast charging which is claimed to fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, will have 64-megapixel AI triple rear camera unit. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The handset will be launched in Ocean Blue shade.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will take place on April 28 in India. Since then, the company has been teasing smartphones via its social media handles and dedicated microsites for the past few days. The presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G is already confirmed by the company. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus 10R could be offered in two variants. It will have a variant with support for 150W fast charging and another variant with an 80W charging support. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in March.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch display. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset could be equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to pack a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

