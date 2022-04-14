Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10R 5G India Launch Set for April 28 Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Charging Speed Revealed

OnePlus 10R 5G India Launch Set for April 28 Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Charging Speed Revealed

OnePlus 10R 5G will come with 150W SuperVOOC charging technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 April 2022 13:08 IST
OnePlus 10R 5G India Launch Set for April 28 Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Charging Speed Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10R is said to come with three colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G may launch in two colour options
  • Both phones’ specifications have leaked in the past
  • OnePlus 10R is claimed to charge fully in 17 minutes

OnePlus 10R 5G India launch will take place on April 28, the company has announced. The handset will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with 150W SuperVOOC charging technology, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will get 33W fast charging support. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that the OnePlus 10R smartphone could be launched in three colour options, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may debut in two colours.

As per a communication from OnePlus, the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, which is claimed to fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes. The Chinese company also says that the base variant of the OnePlus 10R will come with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Furthermore, OnePlus has said that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery, and will feature a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, a report by MySmartPrice (via tipster Yogesh Brar) claimed that the OnePlus 10R will be launched in three colour options: Arctic Glow, Green, and Sierra Black. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is claimed to debut in Black and Jade Fog colour options in India. Recently, OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra confirmed that the OnePlus 10R smartphone will get a Dimensity 8000 series SoC.

Both the smartphones have been in the news lately. The OnePlus 10R was reportedly teased in an Amazon India advertisement tipping its design. A smartphone with an alleged OnePlus Ace moniker was also spotted on Weibo in China with a similar design as the OnePlus 10R suggesting that both phones are rebadged versions of each other.

The OnePlus 10R smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could get an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone is tipped to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus may include a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor on the phone.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India launch has been set for April 28. The handset is reported to sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which could be paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, the phone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel mono and another 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Fast Charging
Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Launched to Offer OTT Content Access at an Affordable Price

Related Stories

OnePlus 10R 5G India Launch Set for April 28 Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Charging Speed Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  4. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  5. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  7. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Launched to Offer OTT Content Access at an Affordable Price
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G India Launch Set for April 28 Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Charging Speed Revealed
  3. Geomagnetic Solar Storm to Hit Earth on April 14, May Cause Possible Damage
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Fast Charging
  5. Amazon Workers Sustained Half of Recorded US Warehouse Injuries in 2021: Unions
  6. Oil India Receives Rs. 57 Crore Ransom Demand From Hacker
  7. Hyundai Motor to Invest $300 Million in Alabama EV Plant
  8. Meta AR Glasses Roadmap Suggests First Generation Arriving in 2024, Cheaper Model in the Works
  9. Amazon Gets EUR 90,000-per-Day Fine Over Contracts in France
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched; Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.