OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is tipped to come with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 April 2022 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will have 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • All three devices are tipped to come in multiple colour options
  • The leak suggests Black and White colour options for OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones are all set to make their India debut on April 28, alongside OnePlus Nord Buds. Just days ahead of the launch, fresh leaks have tipped the pricing details of all three upcoming OnePlus devices along with colour options and storage configurations. Both the smartphones and TWS earbuds are tipped to come in two different colours. OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are said to be available in two RAM and storage configurations. OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite include 64-megapixel AI triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the price details and colour variants of OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds in India via a Twitter post.

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds price in India (expected)

As per the leak, the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G will cost Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The base model is said to ship with 80W charging support, while the top-end variant is tipped to come with 150W charging support. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, on the other hand, is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is said to cost Rs. 19,999. Additionally, OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to be priced at Rs. 2,999.

OnePlus 10R 5G is tipped to come in Black and Green colour options, while OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be offered in Blue and Black shades. The earbuds are expected to debut in Black and White colours.

Separately, another noted tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has suggested price details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. According to him, the handset will retail at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

OnePlus has already announced that launch of the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds will take place on April 28 in India. Since then, the company has been actively teasing smartphones and earbuds via its social media handles and dedicated microsite. OnePlus has confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery as well. OnePlus 10R 5G could be offered in two variants. It will have a variant with support for 150W fast charging and another variant with an 80W charging support. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in March.

As per the microsite, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will have a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. A triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging are the other major highlights of the device.

The new OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds will come equipped with a 12.4mm driver. They will have an AI-backed noise cancellation feature.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Musk-Twitter Deal Cheered by US Republicans, Democrats Not Too Happy
Musk-Twitter Deal: CEO Parag Agrawal Could Receive $42 Million If Terminated

