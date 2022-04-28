OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the Nord Buds are all set to launch in India today at a virtual event called ‘More Power To You'. The Chinese electronics brand will introduce the OnePlus 10R as its latest smartphone in the country under the R-series. Another pocket-friendly offering from the company is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is said to sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display. Alongside, OnePlus will also introduce the Nord Buds. Both the smartphones and the buds are expected to debut in two colour options.

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds India launch livestream details

The launch event for the OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the Nord Buds will begin at 7pm IST. The event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus' official website and YouTube channel. Users will also be able to livestream the launch event on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. For live updates, you can browse through OnePlus India's social media handles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can also watch the event live from the video player embedded below.

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India (expected)

According to the latest leak shared by Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 44,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India (expected)

The pocket-friendly handset for Indian customers, according to Brar, is expected to have a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is said to cost around Rs. 19,999. However, according to another tipster, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant will reportedly be priced at Rs 19,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be offered at Rs. 21,999.

OnePlus Nord Buds price in India (expected)

The OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to be priced at Rs. 2,999, and we should know the exact pricing and availability details later today.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications in India (expected)

With curiosity around the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 10R 5G, there have been several hints and leaks on social media that provide a sneak-peak on the Chinese smartphone maker's latest offering.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a 120Hz fluid display with adaptive frame rate and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display. OnePlus has already confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on the smartphone. The processor offers a maximum clock speed of 2.85Ghz, and is integrated with the Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

As mentioned above, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 10R with two storage options – a base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and an upgraded model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will feature a triple-rear camera setup, which will reportedly include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel Ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The base model is said to offer 80W charging support, while the top-end variant will come with 150W charging support, and both will get a 4,500mAh battery. With special focus on gaming being given to the OnePlus 10R, the phone will support HyperBoost gaming engine. With 150W fast charging, a user can fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes. The phone is expected to run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus 10R will reportedly debut in Black and Green colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications in India (expected)

OnePlus is introducing the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, a mid-range smartphone, which will come with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to run OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

OnePlus will offer an AI-backed triple rear camera setup in the upcoming mid-range smartphone, which will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will also reportedly feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. For battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will offer a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The company logo will be displayed on the centre of the rear panel, while the right side has control panel for power button. The bottom of the phone will get a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could be offered in Black and Blue shades.

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications (expected)

The new OnePlus Nord Buds from OnePlus are expected to come equipped with 12.4mm drivers, as per a leak by tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb). Other details mentioned in the tweet include Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity for the Nord Buds. These are said to be rated IP55 for water and dust resistance. However, they do not feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. OnePlus has confirmed most of these specifications via an official microsite.

All the reports so far suggest the earbuds to come packed with 41mAh battery, and a charging case having a 480mAh capacity. The leaks indicate that these buds will offer listening time of 7 hours on every charge, while charging case can provide 30 hours of backup. The buds are also expected to offer a quick charging feature, which will enable interested buyers to avail 5 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are expected to debut in Black and White colours.

