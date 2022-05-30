Technology News
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Likely to Launch in India as OnePlus 10R Lite: All Details

OnePlus 10R Lite has appeared on the Indian IMEI database with a model number PGZ110.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 May 2022 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition debuted in China, with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace Racing Edition debuted in China earlier this month
  • OnePlus 10R Lite may debut as a watered-down variant of OnePlus 10R
  • OnePlus 10R was launched earlier this month as a rebadged OnePlus Ace

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, which debuted in China earlier this month, is speculated to launch in India and global markets as the OnePlus 10R Lite. The latter model is said to have appeared on the Indian IMEI database with the same model number that is associated with the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. OnePlus may position the OnePlus 10R Lite as a watered-down variant of the OnePlus 10R and sell it under a mid-range price bracket — somewhere similar to its OnePlus Nord models.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a couple of screenshots to suggest that the OnePlus 10R Lite is in the works with the model number PGZ110. The same model number is associated with the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. It appeared on China's TENAA in April.

The screenshots shared by Sharma are allegedly from the Indian IMEI database, suggesting that the new phone could debut in the country some time in the coming future.

 

Ahead of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch in China, the phone briefly appeared on the OnePlus India site. That development also suggested that the company may launch the new model in the country. However, it now appears that the Ace Racing Edition would come as the OnePlus 10R Lite.

It is important to note that the original OnePlus 10R came as a rebranded OnePlus Ace model that was launched in China earlier this month.

OnePlus 10R Lite price in India (expected)

OnePlus 10R Lite price is yet to be officially revealed, though it is expected to be aligning with that of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition that debuted at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,600) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100).

The OnePlus 10R was launched in India at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while its 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 42,999. The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition also came alongside the regular OnePlus 10R at Rs. 43,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus 10R Lite specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10R Lite specifications are yet to be revealed. However, if we believe it as a rebranded OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, the hardware will be identical. The OnePlus phone would come with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPS display with an up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 10R Lite is also likely to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The OnePlus 10R Lite is also expected to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus may bring the 10R Lite with up to 256GB storage. The phone could also include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
