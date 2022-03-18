OnePlus 10R India launch could be very close as the phone has entered private testing in the country, according to the latest reports. A report from January had tipped that OnePlus 10R is set to launch in China and India in Q2 2022 and will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is set to follow the company's OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone that was launched in China and is teased to arrive in India and other markets this month.

The information about OnePlus 10R entering private testing in India was reported by 91Mobiles citing industry sources. The Chinese company is aiming to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to India later this month, following which the OnePlus 10R is expected to go official. The OnePlus 10R has been codenamed ‘pickle'. The phone has not launched anywhere yet, leaving us with very few details surrounding the handset.

OnePlus 10R specifications (expected)

According to a previous report, OnePlus 10R will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. As mentioned earlier, OnePlus 10R is tipped to launch in the second quarter of 2022. The phone is said to sport an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be limited to Asian markets like other OnePlus R-series smartphones such as OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT.

An alleged design leak of the OnePlus 10R had surfaced via a Weibo post earlier this month. The image leak showed the complete back design of the smartphone, giving us a first glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming handset.

The image suggested a rectangular-shaped camera island with bump at the top of the rear panel, consisting of a large primary camera sensor along with an LED flash. The details about secondary camera sensors are not clear yet. The phone is shown to have a curved design with rounded edges. A OnePlus logo can be seen in the middle of the back panel.

