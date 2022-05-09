OnePlus 10R has started receiving OxygenOS 12 A.03 as its first software update in India since its launch. The update optimises the compatibility of the OTG connection and includes a series of upgrades along with usual bug fixes. The update brings improvements such as power-consumption optimisations in certain scenarios. The OnePlus 10R has received an improved rear camera experience and it is said to fix a recurring issue with the Always-On Display feature of the smartphone. The OnePlus 10R was launched last week in India. The handset comes with features like a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

As per an official post on the OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 10R handsets are getting an update with the firmware version CPH2411_11.A.03​ in India.

The update is around 200MB in size and includes new fixes for known vulnerabilities. The latest OxygenOS update brings system improvements like optimised compatibility of OTG connections and power consumption. The update offers a fix for the issue that caused interruption while pairing the smartphone with a computer for transferring large files. The OnePlus 10R gets fixes for an irregular screen brightness issue on the Always-on Display mode previously reported by users.

OnePlus has also provided some rear camera improvements in the OnePlus 10R by optimising the clarity of portrait photos taken by the rear main camera. The software update bundles the system stability improvements as well.

The update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all eligible OnePlus 10R units automatically over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. Users are advised to update their OnePlus 10R units while the smartphones are connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal and are charging.

The OnePlus 10R was launched in India last week in two editions with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999. It features 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.