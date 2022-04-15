OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch in India on April 28, alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Just days before the formal debut, the company confirmed via a press release that the smartphone will be powered by a customised MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. OnePlus said it worked with MediaTek to add the range to run graphic intensive games on OnePlus 10R 5G by maintaining frame rates and power consumption. Further, OnePlus 10R 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery based on150W SUPERVOOC charging technology. Separately, live images of the OnePlus Ace, which is scheduled to go live in China on April 21, have surfaced online suggesting the design. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup on the device.

OnePlus on Friday via a press release confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G. This makes the OnePlus 10R 5G the first phone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. OnePlus has joined hands with the chipset maker to customise this new-generation SoC for OnePlus 10R 5G. The processor is said to come with a maximum clock speed of 2.85Ghz and will be integrated with Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. OnePlus assures that the new 5nm octa-core SoC will allow the smooth functioning of graphic-intensive games on OnePlus 10R 5G while keeping frame rates and power consumption.

Earlier, the Chinese smartphone company had provided a customised MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip on OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The new SoC could feature slight changes over the original Dimensity 8100 SoC.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of OnePlus 10R 5G will take place on April 28 in India. It will come with 4,500 battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging technology, which is claimed to fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes.

Separately, a report by MyDrivers has leaked the alleged live images of OnePlus Ace. The leaked live shots show the handset in two colour options. The renders of the OnePlus smartphone further show a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner at the back along with an LED flash. The renders also show that the right spine of the handset has volume rockers. The power button is seen arranged on the left spine of the smartphone.

The launch of OnePlus Ace has been set for April 21 in China. The smartphone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and with support for 150W fast charging. OnePlus is expected to drop the alert slider on this handset.