OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images

OnePlus 10R 5G launch is set to take place on April 28 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 April 2022 15:51 IST
OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images

OnePlus 10R 5G is claimed to charge fully in 17 minutes

Highlights
  • The renders of OnePlus Ace show triple rear cameras
  • Both phones will go live later this month
  • OnePlus will unveil OnePlus 10R 5G alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to launch in India on April 28, alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Just days before the formal debut, the company confirmed via a press release that the smartphone will be powered by a customised MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. OnePlus said it worked with MediaTek to add the range to run graphic intensive games on OnePlus 10R 5G by maintaining frame rates and power consumption. Further, OnePlus 10R 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery based on150W SUPERVOOC charging technology. Separately, live images of the OnePlus Ace, which is scheduled to go live in China on April 21, have surfaced online suggesting the design. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup on the device.

OnePlus on Friday via a press release confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC on the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G. This makes the OnePlus 10R 5G the first phone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. OnePlus has joined hands with the chipset maker to customise this new-generation SoC for OnePlus 10R 5G. The processor is said to come with a maximum clock speed of 2.85Ghz and will be integrated with Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. OnePlus assures that the new 5nm octa-core SoC will allow the smooth functioning of graphic-intensive games on OnePlus 10R 5G while keeping frame rates and power consumption.

Earlier, the Chinese smartphone company had provided a customised MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip on OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The new SoC could feature slight changes over the original Dimensity 8100 SoC.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of OnePlus 10R 5G will take place on April 28 in India. It will come with 4,500 battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging technology, which is claimed to fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes.

Separately, a report by MyDrivers has leaked the alleged live images of OnePlus Ace. The leaked live shots show the handset in two colour options. The renders of the OnePlus smartphone further show a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner at the back along with an LED flash. The renders also show that the right spine of the handset has volume rockers. The power button is seen arranged on the left spine of the smartphone.

The launch of OnePlus Ace has been set for April 21 in China. The smartphone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and with support for 150W fast charging. OnePlus is expected to drop the alert slider on this handset.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Ace Specifications
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
