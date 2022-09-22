Technology News
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 18:57 IST
Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is priced at Rs. 38,999
  • OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • It is equipped with 3D Passive Cooling Technology

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition has been launched in India. The Shenzhen-based company had launched two other editions of the smartphone in India earlier this year in April. The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition comes with features and specifications similar to that of the OnePlus 10R 5G, which was launched in India in April earlier this year. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The Shenzhen company, earlier this year in April, launched OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance edition and the standard model.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition price in India

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition has been priced in India at Rs. 38,999 but has been currently listed on sale for Rs. 32,999 on Amazon. The handset comes with discount offers including 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 on using SBI credit card.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition specifications

To recall, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition comes with features and specifications similar to that of the OnePlus 10R 5G, which was launched in India in April earlier this year.

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is equipped with 3D Passive Cooling Technology. There is also HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which are said to offer an improved gaming performance.

For optics, this smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus had launched two editions of this smartphone in India earlier this year. The Endurance Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support and comes in Sierra Black colour option, whereas the standard model with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging is available in Forest Green and Sierra Black colour variants.

Other features of the phone include dual stereo speakers, and noise cancellation support. The phone measures 163.3x75.5x8.2mm and weighs 186 grams.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
