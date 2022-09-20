Technology News
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will seemingly be available for the Endurance Edition variant.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 00:21 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be sold in India via Amazon

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
  • It had a launch price of Rs. 38,999 for the base variant
  • OnePlus launched its Endurance Edition with 150W fast charging support

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is set to launch in India on Thursday. The Shenzhen company launched two editions of this smartphone in India earlier this year in April. The Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging comes in Sierra Black colour, whereas the standard model with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging is available in Forest Green and Sierra Black colour variants. This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will launch in India on September 22. OnePlus has revealed that this version will be sold via Amazon. However, it could be also made available on the OnePlus India online store.

The Amazon microsite for the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition suggests that it will be the Endurance Edition variant that will get this colour option. However, the Shenzhen company has not confirmed whether the regular version of the OnePlus 10R 5G will get this option.

To recall, the OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India in April earlier this year. The standard variant of this smartphone had a launch price of Rs. 38,999. Meanwhile, the Endurance Edition was priced at Rs. 43,999 at launch.

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It is equipped with 3D Passive Cooling Technology. There is also HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which are said to offer an improved gaming performance. For optics, this smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The OnePlus 10R 5G also features a 5,000mAh battery.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
