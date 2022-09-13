Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour may come with 150W Endurance Edition SuperVOOC fast charging.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 11:00 IST
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 10R 5G is offered in two colour options currently

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • It gets HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and cooling technology
  • OnePlus 10R 5G gets 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour has been teased. This will be the third colour that will be available for purchase in India soon. The smartphone was launched earlier this year in India in two editions. The first option is paired with the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, and the other, more affordable model, gets an 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The phone is powered by a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 120Hz display.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour was teased by a microsite on Amazon. It is likely that the smartphone will launch in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale that is scheduled to start from September 23.

It should be noted that the OnePlus 10R 5G model launched with 80W charging comes in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours, and the one with 150W charging will be available in Sierra Black colour. It is not known whether the Prime Blue colour will come with 80W or 150W charging support.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the OnePlus smartphone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset is paired with 3D Passive Cooling Technology, there is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer that is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The one with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
  6. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  9. iOS 16 Release: These Features May Not Work on Your Older iPhone
  10. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022
  2. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  3. PlayStation Confirms State of Play Event for September 14 in India, Nintendo Direct Tonight
  4. iOS 16 Release: Some Features Tipped to Be Exclusive for iPhone XS, Newer Models
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Design Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch: Price, Specifications
  6. Vedanta Selects Gujarat for $20 Billion Semiconductor Project in Partnership With Foxconn: Report
  7. OnePlus 11 Pro Could Reportedly Feature Redesigned Hasselblad Cameras, Alert Slider, Renders Suggest
  8. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra: Mark Gurman
  9. How to Watch Emmy Awards 2022 in India: Time, Date, and Platform
  10. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC, 6.55-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.