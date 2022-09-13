OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour has been teased. This will be the third colour that will be available for purchase in India soon. The smartphone was launched earlier this year in India in two editions. The first option is paired with the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, and the other, more affordable model, gets an 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The phone is powered by a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 120Hz display.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour was teased by a microsite on Amazon. It is likely that the smartphone will launch in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale that is scheduled to start from September 23.

It should be noted that the OnePlus 10R 5G model launched with 80W charging comes in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours, and the one with 150W charging will be available in Sierra Black colour. It is not known whether the Prime Blue colour will come with 80W or 150W charging support.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the OnePlus smartphone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset is paired with 3D Passive Cooling Technology, there is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer that is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The one with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.