OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10R 5G has been launched in 150W and 80W SuperVOOC charging options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2022 19:39 IST
OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10R 5G is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • It gets HyperBoost Gaming Engine, and cooling technology
  • OnePlus 10R 5G is offered with up to 256GB storage

OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India on Thursday in two editions. A rebranded OnePlus Ace that was launched in China earlier this month, the handset comes with two models: the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and the other, more affordable model, with 80W SuperVOOC charging. It gets a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with a cooling system, and HyperBoost Gaming Engine. The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz display. There are dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes with 80W SuperVOOC charging. The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant with 80W SuperVOOC charging price is Rs. 42,999. The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition, which features 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, is offered in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration at a price of Rs. 43,999.

While the OnePlus 10R 5G models with 80W charging come in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours, the one with 150W charging will be available in Sierra Black colour.

OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition sale will start from May 4, 12pm (noon) on Amazon, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus app. Customers can also purchase the smartphone from OnePlus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital Stores and Croma.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 10R 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace that was launched in China earlier this month.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10R 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch response rate, and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the OnePlus smartphone gets the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

oneplus 10r 5g launch intext oneplus 10R 5g

OnePlus comes with HyperBoost Gaming Engine for smooth gaming
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus says that the OnePlus 10R 5G SoC, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, delivers 11 percent better multi-core performance, 20 percent improved GPU performance, 25 percent improved power efficiency, and 80 percent better AI performance. The chipset is paired with 3D PAssive Cooling Technology that uses a 4,100mm square vapour chamber to keep the temperature under control. There is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is paired with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor with an f/2.4 lens with EIS support for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The one with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging packs a 5,000mAh battery. Other features of the phone include dual stereo speakers, and noise cancellation support. The phone measures 163.3x75.5x8.2mm and weighs 186 grams.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition

OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G Price in India, OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition, OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition Price in India, OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition Specifications
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower

OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
