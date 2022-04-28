OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India on Thursday in two editions. A rebranded OnePlus Ace that was launched in China earlier this month, the handset comes with two models: the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, and the other, more affordable model, with 80W SuperVOOC charging. It gets a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with a cooling system, and HyperBoost Gaming Engine. The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz display. There are dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes with 80W SuperVOOC charging. The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant with 80W SuperVOOC charging price is Rs. 42,999. The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition, which features 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, is offered in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration at a price of Rs. 43,999.

While the OnePlus 10R 5G models with 80W charging come in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours, the one with 150W charging will be available in Sierra Black colour.

OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition sale will start from May 4, 12pm (noon) on Amazon, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus app. Customers can also purchase the smartphone from OnePlus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital Stores and Croma.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 10R 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace that was launched in China earlier this month.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10R 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch response rate, and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the OnePlus smartphone gets the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

OnePlus comes with HyperBoost Gaming Engine for smooth gaming

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus says that the OnePlus 10R 5G SoC, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, delivers 11 percent better multi-core performance, 20 percent improved GPU performance, 25 percent improved power efficiency, and 80 percent better AI performance. The chipset is paired with 3D PAssive Cooling Technology that uses a 4,100mm square vapour chamber to keep the temperature under control. There is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is paired with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor with an f/2.4 lens with EIS support for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The one with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging packs a 5,000mAh battery. Other features of the phone include dual stereo speakers, and noise cancellation support. The phone measures 163.3x75.5x8.2mm and weighs 186 grams.