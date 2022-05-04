Technology News
OnePlus 10 Ultra May Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Updated Cameras

OnePlus could also be working on new Nord-series smartphones.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 May 2022 13:48 IST
OnePlus 10 Ultra May Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Updated Cameras

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India

  • OnePlus 10 Ultra might arrive around August or September
  • It might offer a better camera experience than the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • OnePlus could be developing a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered handset

OnePlus 10 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and feature updated cameras, as per a new leak by a tipster. There is no specific information provided regarding the camera sensors, however, OnePlus is expected to one-up the camera experience offered by the already-launched OnePlus 10 Pro. The tipster has also hinted at other OnePlus smartphones that might be under development, including the base OnePlus 10 and handsets from the mid-range Nord series. The Shenzhen-based company is expected to be also developing a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered handset.

According to a tweet shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra could arrive sometime around August or September. The company is also expected to release the vanilla OnePlus 10 smartphone this year, which might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC depending upon the market. Notably, OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R in India.

Furthermore, OnePlus could also be working on new mid-range smartphones, which are likely to be part of the Nord lineup. These Nord smartphones have been tipped to pack feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC or a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The launch timeline of these smartphones is still unclear. However, they are all expected to arrive in 2022.

In related news, a recent report hinted at the specifications of the rumoured base OnePlus 10. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and LTPO 2.0 technology for variable refresh rates. This smartphone could offer 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also supposed to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This handset could feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
