OnePlus 10 Ultra — the company's rumoured flagship smartphone — design has surfaced online. OnePlus has reportedly submitted a patent filing for a premium device to China's CNIPA patent authority. Spotted by IT Home, the patent also includes several drawings of the handset. The drawings reportedly show a smartphone with a rear camera bump design that resembles the OnePlus 10 Pro. It also appears to sport a periscope camera. The illustrations also show an alert slider. This could be a patent for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra, according to the report.

The report also points out that the rectangular cutout below the circular lenses suggests that the phone will be equipped with a periscope camera. The drawings also showed an alert slider which is said to be an indication that the patent submission was indeed for a premium handset.

The upcoming flagship smartphone was also said to sport a secondary screen within the camera module. Another report in May indicated that the OnePlus 10 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and feature updated cameras.