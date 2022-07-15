Technology News
OnePlus 10 Ultra Design, Camera Layout Tipped by OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings: Report

OnePlus 10 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 July 2022 19:03 IST
The drawings indicated at a handset with rear camera bump design and looked similar to OnePlus 10 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra is yet to be announced by the company
  • The smartphone is tipped to feature an alert slider
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra could be equipped with a telephoto camera

OnePlus 10 Ultra — the company's rumoured flagship smartphone — design has surfaced online. OnePlus has reportedly submitted a patent filing for a premium device to China's CNIPA patent authority. Spotted by IT Home, the patent also includes several drawings of the handset. The drawings reportedly show a smartphone with a rear camera bump design that resembles the OnePlus 10 Pro. It also appears to sport a periscope camera. The illustrations also show an alert slider. This could be a patent for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra, according to the report.

A recent patent filing submitted by OnePlus for a premium device to CNIPA has been spotted by IT Home could be that of the OnePlus 10 Ultra. A variety of drawings were also spotted that indicated at a handset with rear camera bump design that is spilling of the back and edge and looked similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. A report earlier this year had also suggested that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a periscope lens, basing the speculation off alleged patent drawings filed in September.

The report also points out that the rectangular cutout below the circular lenses suggests that the phone will be equipped with a periscope camera. The drawings also showed an alert slider which is said to be an indication that the patent submission was indeed for a premium handset.

Earlier this year, a report had also [suggested]( that the upcoming smartphone will feature a periscope lens, basing the speculation off alleged patent drawings filed in September.

The upcoming flagship smartphone was also said to sport a secondary screen within the camera module. Another report in May indicated that the OnePlus 10 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and feature updated cameras.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Ultra
Secret Headquarters Trailer: Owen Wilson Sports Iron Man-like Armour in Spy Kids-esque Superhero Movie

