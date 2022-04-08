OnePlus 10 is allegedly in the works and it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a tipster has claimed. The phone is said to be “readied for a limited release.” The tipster also suggests that OnePlus is also working on an Ultra model, which could be “seen in the wild soon.” The Chinese company recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The flagship phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed in a tweet that OnePlus is working on OnePlus 10 that will come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and OnePlus 10 Ultra variant which could appear in leaks as well as renders soon. The information about both these rumoured OnePlus models is scarce at this point of time. It is to be noted that the OnePlus 10 series has seen the launch of just one smartphone yet.

The development comes a week after the company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. You get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.