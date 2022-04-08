Technology News
  OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works

OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works

OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2022 12:28 IST
OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works

Unlike the rumoured OnePlus 10, the Pro model comes with Qualcomm SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to be seen in the wild soon
  • Information about the phones scarce at the moment
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is company’s current flagship model

OnePlus 10 is allegedly in the works and it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a tipster has claimed. The phone is said to be “readied for a limited release.” The tipster also suggests that OnePlus is also working on an Ultra model, which could be “seen in the wild soon.” The Chinese company recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The flagship phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed in a tweet that OnePlus is working on OnePlus 10 that will come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and OnePlus 10 Ultra variant which could appear in leaks as well as renders soon. The information about both these rumoured OnePlus models is scarce at this point of time. It is to be noted that the OnePlus 10 series has seen the launch of just one smartphone yet.

The development comes a week after the company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. You get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Specifications, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specification, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval

OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
