Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

OnePlus 10 may be launched in the second half of 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 April 2022 13:21 IST
OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mayer Tawfik

OnePlus 10 may pack a 4,800mAh battery

Highlights
  • The phone may get LTPO 2.0 display technology
  • OnePlus 10 may not come with alert slider
  • It is said to be under testing with Qualcomm and MediaTek SoCs

OnePlus 10 specifications have been leaked. The OnePlus smartphone is expected to be the vanilla model in the OnePlus 10 series, and a successor to last year's OnePlus 9. It is reported to come equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and is said to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. As per a tipster, the OnePlus smartphone is being tested with both a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It is said to feature 150W fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

OnePlus 10 specifications (rumoured)

The information about the OnePlus 10 specifications comes from tipster OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer who collaborated with Digit. The tipster says that the OnePlus 10 will likely run on the “latest version of OxygenOS 12” which will be based on Android 12. It is said to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and LTPO 2.0 technology for variable refresh rate.

OnLeaks says that the rumoured OnePlus 10 has two prototypes. While one is being tested with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC (likely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+), the other one is being tested with a MediaTek 9000 chipset. This suggests that the phone is currently in early stages of development, and as per the report, it could make its debut in the second half of 2022. Furthermore, it could be offered with an option to choose from 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

Recently, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the OnePlus 10 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

For photography, the OnePlus 10 is claimed to get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. A 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera will accompany the main shooter, the Digit report says. On the front, the phone could come with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The cameras are expected to get Hasselblad colour calibration.

As per leaked information, the OnePlus 10 will pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. The phone may also not get the alert slider.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED Windows 11 Laptops Launched

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  5. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Feature 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: The Biggest Android Tablet
  7. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  10. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller to End Its Call Recording Feature as Google Updates Play Store Policy
  2. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Video of Phobos Solar Eclipse From the Surface of Mars
  3. Google Revamps Cookie Consent Banner for EU Users With New ‘Reject All’ Button for Search and YouTube
  4. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on Edit Tweet Feature, Alleged Screenshots Leaked
  5. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Meet Makes Video Calls Better With New Co-Host Settings and Safety Measures
  7. Barack Obama Urges Big Tech to Stop Dividing Society, Undermining Democracy
  8. NITI Aayog Proposes Policy for Swappable EV batteries, Including Incentives and Rigorous Testing
  9. Vivo X80 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on April 25, Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price Revealed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; to Offer Built-in Games, 30 Sports Modes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.