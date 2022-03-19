Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10 Pro Teased by Company Ahead of India Launch, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Phone

OnePlus 10 Pro Teased by Company Ahead of India Launch, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Phone

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India by the end of March.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2022 15:32 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Teased by Company Ahead of India Launch, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Phone

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in January
  • The rumoured OnePlus TV Y1S is tipped to feature a 4K display
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10 Pro — the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese company — is set to debut in global markets later this month. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India, which can be safely assumed to be none other than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The premium smartphone was launched in China back in January, and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, a tipster claims that OnePlus could also launch the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro smart TV with a 43-inch Ultra-HD display alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

The Chinese tech giant recently teased the launch of a new smartphone on Twitter via its official India handle, with the text “Someth10ng powerful is coming”. While OnePlus has not specified the name of the upcoming smartphone, the company revealed at MWC 2022 that it would launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets — including in India — by the end of March 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is also said to be working on a new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro smart TV that could debut alongside the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, according to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. The smart TV is tipped to feature a 4K display with minimal bezels on the top and either side, according to renders of the TV and the included remote.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched in China in January runs on Android 12, with the company's ColorOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The handset also sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, not expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). It measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.

oneplus tv y1s pro 91mobiles ishanagarwal oneplus tv

A render of the rumoured OnePlus TV Y1S Pro smart TV shared by the tipster
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @ishanagarwal24

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro specifications (rumoured)

According to details shared by the tipster, the rumoured OnePlus TV Y1S could feature a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) panel. The TV is said to sport 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smart TV is tipped to feature 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is said to run on Android TV 10 with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV is tipped to feature connectivity options including dual band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports. It is expected to support Chromecast, Miracast, and OnePlus Connect 2.0.

The renders for the TV shared by the tipster shows dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and Google Assistant on the included remote. It should be noted that OnePlus is yet to officially reveal any details regarding an upcoming smart TV.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU Launched

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Teased by Company Ahead of India Launch, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  2. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  3. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 67W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  8. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire MGM
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Various Certification Websites
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Teased by Company Ahead of India Launch, OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Phone
  2. SpaceX Falcon 9 Flies for the Record 12th Time, Launches 53 Starlink Satellites
  3. Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  4. Google Subsea Internet Cable Lands in Africa, Promising Fast Connection
  5. Google Accused of Systemic Bias Against Black Employees in US Lawsuit
  6. Google Asked to Stop Spreading Threats Against Russians on YouTube
  7. Telegram Banned by Brazil Judge for Not Cooperating With Authorities
  8. Russia to Work on Solo Mars Mission After ESA Freezes Joint Project: Report
  9. Russian Trio Blast Off for International Space Station in Shadow of Ukraine War
  10. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Project-Linked Token Drops in Value Despite Much Fanfare
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.