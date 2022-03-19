OnePlus 10 Pro — the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese company — is set to debut in global markets later this month. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India, which can be safely assumed to be none other than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The premium smartphone was launched in China back in January, and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, a tipster claims that OnePlus could also launch the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro smart TV with a 43-inch Ultra-HD display alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

The Chinese tech giant recently teased the launch of a new smartphone on Twitter via its official India handle, with the text “Someth10ng powerful is coming”. While OnePlus has not specified the name of the upcoming smartphone, the company revealed at MWC 2022 that it would launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets — including in India — by the end of March 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is also said to be working on a new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro smart TV that could debut alongside the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, according to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. The smart TV is tipped to feature a 4K display with minimal bezels on the top and either side, according to renders of the TV and the included remote.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched in China in January runs on Android 12, with the company's ColorOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. The handset also sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, not expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless). It measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.

A render of the rumoured OnePlus TV Y1S Pro smart TV shared by the tipster

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @ishanagarwal24

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro specifications (rumoured)

According to details shared by the tipster, the rumoured OnePlus TV Y1S could feature a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) panel. The TV is said to sport 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smart TV is tipped to feature 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is said to run on Android TV 10 with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV is tipped to feature connectivity options including dual band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports. It is expected to support Chromecast, Miracast, and OnePlus Connect 2.0.

The renders for the TV shared by the tipster shows dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and Google Assistant on the included remote. It should be noted that OnePlus is yet to officially reveal any details regarding an upcoming smart TV.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.