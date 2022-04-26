A mysterious OnePlus smartphone that looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted on TENAA. The design suggests that it could be a handset in the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones. Additionally, the specifications of this phone mentioned on the certification website are quite similar to the internals of the Oppo K10 5G smartphone, which was launched in China earlier this week. It is to be noted that both OnePlus and Oppo along with Vivo and Realme are owned by Chinese company BBK electronics.

The TENAA listing of the mysterious OnePlus smartphone shows that it has a model number PGZ110, runs Android OS, and it is a 5G mobile. The specifications shared on the certification website indicate that it sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixel) LTPS display, which means it has a variable refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, as per the listing.

The information present on TENAA also suggests that the handset in question will come with a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel shooter, and the phone packs a battery which is rated at 4,890mAh, as per the listing. As far as the dimensions of the OnePlus phone is concerned, it measures 164.3x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 205 grams.

In addition, a few key specifications of the same OnePlus phone have been tweeted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. Apart from the specifications mentioned on TENAA website, he says that the phone will get a display with 120Hz refresh rate, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is also claimed to come with a 5,000mAh with 65W fast charging.

Considering the specifications mentioned on TENAA website and the ones shared by the tipster, it seems that the OnePlus phone could be a rebranded version of the Oppo K10 5G that was launched in China earlier this week.

Considering that both OnePlus and Oppo both are owned by Guangdong-based conglomerate BBK Electronics, it could be possible that the phone listed on TENAA could be a rebranded Oppo handset as both companies share their resources internally.