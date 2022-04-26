Technology News
OnePlus Phone With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design Visits TENAA, Seems Like a Rebranded Oppo K10 5G

OnePlus phone is claimed to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 April 2022 17:27 IST
OnePlus Phone With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design Visits TENAA, Seems Like a Rebranded Oppo K10 5G

Photo Credit: TENAA

The OnePlus phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • The OnePlus phone has model number PGZ110
  • It could be powered by Dimensity 8100 SoC
  • It packs a battery rated at 4,890mAh capacity

A mysterious OnePlus smartphone that looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted on TENAA. The design suggests that it could be a handset in the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones. Additionally, the specifications of this phone mentioned on the certification website are quite similar to the internals of the Oppo K10 5G smartphone, which was launched in China earlier this week. It is to be noted that both OnePlus and Oppo along with Vivo and Realme are owned by Chinese company BBK electronics.

The TENAA listing of the mysterious OnePlus smartphone shows that it has a model number PGZ110, runs Android OS, and it is a 5G mobile. The specifications shared on the certification website indicate that it sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixel) LTPS display, which means it has a variable refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, as per the listing.

The information present on TENAA also suggests that the handset in question will come with a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel shooter, and the phone packs a battery which is rated at 4,890mAh, as per the listing. As far as the dimensions of the OnePlus phone is concerned, it measures 164.3x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 205 grams.

In addition, a few key specifications of the same OnePlus phone have been tweeted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. Apart from the specifications mentioned on TENAA website, he says that the phone will get a display with 120Hz refresh rate, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is also claimed to come with a 5,000mAh with 65W fast charging.

Considering the specifications mentioned on TENAA website and the ones shared by the tipster, it seems that the OnePlus phone could be a rebranded version of the Oppo K10 5G that was launched in China earlier this week.

Considering that both OnePlus and Oppo both are owned by Guangdong-based conglomerate BBK Electronics, it could be possible that the phone listed on TENAA could be a rebranded Oppo handset as both companies share their resources internally.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G

Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, OnePlus, Oppo, BBK Electronics
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Poco F4 GT Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Comment
